ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has called out the main opposition party Democratic Alliance for suggesting an amnesty for foreign nationals

The DA came up with various proposals which they hope will help deal with the influx of undocumented foreign nationals in the country

Mashaba reacted to the proposals stating that they are insults to the millions of unemployed South Africans

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has criticised the main opposition party, The DA, for its stance on undocumented foreign nationals in South Africa.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba has called out The Democratic Alliance for proposing an amnesty for illegal immigrants. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mashaba said the DA's proposal to offer amnesty to millions of undocumented migrants in the country does not consider millions of unemployed South Africans.

According to TimesLIVE, The DA's proposal suggests giving a grace period to the foreign nationals. The publication further states that the grace period will allow undocumented foreign nationals to return to their home countries and re-enter South Africa legally or sort out their papers while in SA.

Taking to his Twitter page, Mashaba said the DA's proposal is an insult to unemployed South Africans. He added that as the main opposition party, they are supposed to be calling out the ANC for neglecting the needs of the citizens.

He said: "The DA is an official opposition. They should be fighting and holding the ANC government accountable to protect the sovereignty of SA.

"In fact, I think their proposal is not a slap in the face, but pointing a middle finger to the 13-million unemployed South Africans."

