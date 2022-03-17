EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has shared that South Africa should maintain its diplomatic ties with Russia amid the Russia-Ukraine war

In a recent interview, Shivambu said that Mzansi should not bow to international pressure to stand in solidarity with Ukraine

South Africans shared mixed reactions to Shivambu's claims that Nato is not an instrument of world peace and his views on the impact of the ongoing war on Mzansi's economy

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has shared his thoughts on Mzansi's relationship with Russia amid the ongoing war between Vladimir Putin's country and Ukraine.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu believes Mzansi should continue its diplomatic ties with Russia. Image: @floyd_shivambu

Source: Instagram

The politician believes that South Africa should continue its diplomatic ties with Russia. He shared that Government should not bow to international pressure to stand in solidarity with Ukraine.

In an interview with SABC News, Shivambu claimed that NATO is not an instrument of world peace, "But one which serves the imperialist interests of the United States."

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Social media users took to the public broadcaster's YouTube channel's comment section to share their views on Floyd Shivambu's remarks.

Wamacho commented:

"Ukrainian citizens, including kids, are dying on pavements and on the streets. Russian citizens are not allowed to protest or even call the war a war and here is Floyd, a black man blaming Ukraine for the war. The host is not pressing him enough either. What a pathetic human being he is. An apologist for war crimes."

Alexy Maya wrote:

"Thank you EFF. Africa is Russia."

Sticky J Gaming said:

"We must buy discounted oil from them like India is doing."

SOUTHAFRICA IS MY HOME commented:

"Russians helped fight apartheid in South Africa. We salute Russians."

Felix Hinze added:

"Maybe it would be best if Malema, Shivambu and the entire EFF emigrate to Russia then!!! And leave South Africa alone!"

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba rejects Mmusi Maimane's immigration debate invite

In other political news, Briefly News reported that ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has slammed Mmusi Maimane's public debate invite on immigration issues in Mzansi. Mashaba claimed that the One SA Movement leader wants to score cheap political points.

Maimane's call for the debate was sparked by Mashaba's criticism of the Democratic Alliance (DA) after the opposition party proposed amnesty for undocumented foreign nationals in the country.

Taking to Twitter, the former national DA leader suggested that opinionated media personality Redi Tlabi should moderate the debate on the hot topic.

TshisaLIVE reports that Mashaba rejected the invite because Maimane was just looking for "political clout".

Source: Briefly News