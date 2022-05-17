The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema wants lawyers to reverse the sale of SAA to the Takatso consortium

Malema stated that selling off a majority stake of the airline for just R51 does not make any sense

Some South Africans are in agreement with Malema and say SAA should not be sold, while others feel the Red Berets leader has lost the plot

JOHANNESBURG - Julius Malema, EFF leader, says the political organisation will be hiring a legal team to look into the sale deal between South African Airways and the Takatso consortium.

The party is not happy with Government's decision to sell a 51% stake in the airline to the private consortium, because the deal is regarded as a loss.

If the deal proceeds, Takatso will purchase a majority share in SAA for just R51, a price the National Treasury says it was not consulted on, according to TimesLIVE. During the briefing held at the EFF headquarters in Marshalltown, Johannesburg, Malema slammed the planned transaction and stated that the deal is not justifiable.

"We condemn and oppose the disposal of SA Airways because its disposal is not justifiable and corrupt. There is absolutely no rationality in selling off an airline for R51 to people who are linked to and controlled by the white capitalist establishment," said Malema.

Malema stated that they would fight to ensure the SAA deal is reserved because there is an indication that state-owned enterprises are being run down so they can be sold off.

Malema stated that selling the airline for R51 does not make any sense, because it's not possible to buy a plane for that amount of money, reports IOL.

Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan stated last week that he stands by the decision to privatise SAA because the airline has been draining public funds by requiring numerous bailouts and is failing to make a profit.

South Africans share their thoughts on the EFF's plan to take legal action against EFF deal

South Africans have shared varied opinions on the sale of SAA. Some people think that the SOE should not be sold at all, while others feel Malema does not know what he is talking about.

Take a look at some comments below:

@sithera said:

"That's what I know the EFF for. Ziyakhala."

@BTLittler said:

"How is SAA making a loss if its flying tickets are bought?"

@Nkosikh27183174 said:

"The CIC was very dejected and disillusioned in his address. Something seemed very low toned in him. Wonder why."

@EustaceThabiso said:

"Great move EFF, if SOEs are sold, then it's back to slavery for black people."

