Action SA leader Herman Mashaba wants stringent action to be taken against illegal immigrants who commit crimes in South Africa

Mashaba has asked the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to form a task team to deal with such issues

Some South Africans seem to be in support of Mashaba, while others say Mashaba's suggestions are a bit useless

JOHANNESBURG - Action SA leader and founder Herman Mashaba has called on the Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, to form a specialised unit to ensure that illegal immigrants are deported after being convicted of a crime.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba wants teh Department of Home Affairs to create a task team to deal with illegal immigrants in SA. Images: Sharon Seretlo & Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

Mashaba's call comes after a foreign national was accused of making fake R100 notes in a video clip that has been circulating online.

The Action SA leader first questioned how a serious criminal like the one who is being accused made his way to South Africa. He also prompted Motsoaledi to take proper action and ensure that such criminals go back home after serving their sentence.

In his post, Mashaba added that South Africans should hold Motsoaledi accountable by asking for monthly deportation statistics and show that he is serious about the issue of illegal immigrants.

According to TimesLIVE, Motsoaledi announced in June that his department is working on a "complete overhaul" of South Africa's immigration system to deal with the "crisis" of immigration.

The plan includes hiring more border patrol guards, eliminating corruption within Home Affairs, and arresting citizens selling fake SA identification documents.

South Africans react to Mashaba's call to action

@marlonnkanyane said:

"Holding him accountable that's what the majority of SAns are eager to see happening, but for u to reduce him into some clownish PR stunts will be wrong."

@tiddaman said:

"ANC benefitting thats why criminals are handled with kids gloves."

@Libra01819187 said:

"If there is no serious talk of secured corruption-free borders, the government is wasting our time."

@johnson7_nkosi said:

"Let's not put the blame on Dr Motsoaledi he's one of the hardest working Ministers we have. It's our own Brothers and Sisters who are working at HA and Borders who are selling our country to the highest bidder."

Home Affairs cracks down on foreign nationals and department officials who make fake SA IDs and passports

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Home Affairs is cracking down on those who manufacture and sell fake South African identity documents and passports.

In a response to a written parliamentary question from IFP's Liezl van der Merwe, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said fake IDs and passports were noticed both locally and internationally.

The minister said once fake documents are spotted the department's civic services branch refers the matter to the counter-corruption branch.

Source: Briefly News