The Democratic Alliance has appointed Siviwe Gwarube as the party’s new chief whip in the National Assembly

Gwarube’s promotion from deputy chief whip effectively means that Natasha Mazzone has received the axe

There are rumours that Mazzone was demoted because Steenhuisen and his closest allies were dissatisfied with her performance

DA deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube has been promoted to chief whip in the National Assembly, which means Natasha Mazzone has been removed from the position. Image: Jaco Marais/Die Burger/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE - The Democratic Alliance has a new chief whip in the National Assembly after it appointed Siviwe Gwarube to the position. The move means that Natasha Mazzone has been relegated to the backbenches.

John Steenhuisen, leader of the DA, announced the shake-up of his caucus during a party federal executive meeting on Thursday morning, 18 August.

TimeLIVE reported that Gwarube has been enjoying a meteoric career rise since she became an MP in May 2019. Before Gwarube became the deputy chief whip in December, she served as the DA’s shadow health minister.

The promotion of Gwarube means that Mazzone was effectively axed from the position only three years after she was elected to the post and after months of speculation that she would be let go from the position.

Sources have indicated that Steenhuisen and several MPs in his confidence have been displeased with Mazzone’s performance as chief whip.

It is reported that there was an uproar from dominant DA MPs who were pressuring Steenhuisen to axe Mazzone because they disapproved of her qualities and leadership style.

Mazzone was the first female chief whip in DA party history, and it is said that Steenhuisen hired her to bring stability to the DA after then-party leader Mmusi Maimane left abruptly.

News24 reported that Mazzone will now work in the legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence, where she will concentrate on revamping the error model of the state security apparatus. Mazzone will also be Steenhuisen’s national security advisor.

South Africans react to Siviwe Gwarube’s promotion

While some South Africans think that the promotion is a good move on the part of the DA, others believe that it’s strategic.

Here are some comments:

@Batu_Thuso said:

“Why do I think they did this because of all the black leaders leaving, saving face trying to show something that is not there. This is by no means doubting Siviwe's ability.”

@nathishabangu7 commented:

“We wish her well... But, it's a poisoned chalice! So i-straatmeisie absolutely was below par irrespective that @dhmgibson was brought in to fine-tune her? So, Siviwe will be chief whip, health spokesperson, national spokesperson? Isn't it a disaster right there?”

@BantuComprador tweeted

"Well done, DA!"

@mereohle_david added:

“She shouldn't be comfortable in that chair as soon she will be shown the door as 'an experiment gone wrong'. It is just a PR exercise as most senior blacks have left the DA. Also, Mazzone's Section 194 motion is backfiring badly due to its unintended consequences!”

DA loses 2nd black leader this month after free state MP Patricia Kopane resigns, sets sights on Action SA

Briefly News previously reported that after almost 20 years of being a loyal Democratic Alliance MP for the Free State, Patricia Kopane is leaving the party. This marks the second black leader the opposition party has had to say goodbye to in the last month.

News24 reported that the DA’s Free State Leader, Dr Roy Jankielsohn, announced that the party had accepted Kopane's resignation as MP and member of the DA on Monday, 15 August.

Jakielsohn said:

"We thank Patricia for her service to the DA and the role that she played in Parliament."

