Political veteran Patricia Kopane has resigned from the Democratic Alliance after nearly 20 years with the party

The Free State MP says she no longer believes that party is the same one she joined in 2003 and now seeks to make her home at ActionaSA

Kopane is the second leader to leave the party this month, adding to the departure of black leadership from the party

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DA Free State MP Patricia Kopane is the second black leader to leave the party and is in dialogue with Action SA. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

FREE STATE - After almost 20 years of being a loyal Democratic Alliance MP for the Free State, Patricia Kopane is leaving the party. This marks the second black leader the opposition party has had to say goodbye to in the last month.

News24 reported that the DA’s Free State Leader, Dr Roy Jankielsohn, announced that the party had accepted Kopane's resignation as MP and member of the DA on Monday, 15 August.

Jakielsohn said:

"We thank Patricia for her service to the DA and the role that she played in Parliament."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In a state about her resignation, Kopane claimed she no longer had faith that the DA is the same party she joined in 2003.

Kopane Said:

“I do not feel like I belong here, but wish nothing but the best to many good people who remain in the party.”

Kopane has set her sights on Action SA and is currently in talks with party founder Herman Mashaba, who, similarly and quite memorably, cut ties with the DA almost three years ago. The South African reported that ActionSA may give Kopane a senior role in the party as they intend to grow their national footprint.

Kopane said:

“I will approach ActionSA within the coming days to become a member of this exciting new party. In doing so, I will begin talks with Herman Mashaba to assess what role I can play for the party.”

South Africans weigh in on the veteran politician's resignation

@Mokhabukidenta1 said:

"Blacks in the DA must just know water and oil don't mix."

@AmuFloyd commented:

"Zille will release another list of blacks that are left in the DA."

DA’s youth leader Makashule Gana resigns, says the party “lost desire to build a serious consensus”

In a related matter, Briefly News previously reported that the Democratic Alliance has lost another black leader; former Youth Leader Makashule Gana says his departure is due to the party’s loss of desire to build a serious consensus. However, his resignation from the official opposition party does not mean he will take a break from politics.

Gana plans to put his effort into building a political party that is “people-centred”. The former youth leader spoke to EWN and said there is a growing trust issue between South Africans and political parties.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News