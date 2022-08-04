The Democratic Alliance's Youth Leader Makashule Gana has resigned from the political party on Thursday, 4 August

He plans to put his effort into building a political party that is “people-centred” since the DA lost desire to build a serious consensus

Gana said he leaves the DA with a clear conscience, no regrets, a cemented purpose, and a calling to serve the country

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance has lost another black leader; former Youth Leader Makashule Gana says his departure is due to the party’s loss of desire to build a serious consensus. However, his resignation from the official opposition party does not mean he will take a break from politics.

Former DA Youth Leader Makashule Gana has resigned from the political party. Image: @aubreyjay5 & @Ghaza_Pirates

Source: Twitter

Gana plans to put his effort into building a political party that is “people-centred”. The former youth leader spoke to EWN and said there is a growing trust issue between South Africans and political parties.

He said most eligible voters refuse to vote due to despair and disappointment. Gana said he leaves the DA with a clear conscience, no regrets, a cemented purpose, and a calling to serve the country. He also resigned as a member of the Gauteng legislature.

The politician made the announcement earlier on Thursday, 4 August and said a new generation of leaders plan to shape the future of the country. He said the generation is rising because the country is regressing from crisis to chaos, according to City Press. Gana added that the current political system and leadership are accelerating the problems rather than dealing with them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans react to Makashule Gana’s exit from the DA:

@Yelir007 said:

“While I respect Mr Gana’s decision to leave the DA, I really do not understand the reasons he gave for leaving. Which one of his reasons are conflicted by DA policy? The power of the people lies with their votes. Vote for a change in government to see a change in circumstances.”

@MelissaWeber posted:

“I’m utterly shocked at Makashule Gana leaving the DA. I wish him well. He’s a hard worker and a kind man.”

@Zamie8909 posted:

“Finally, Makashule Gana has resigned as a DA member and member of the legislature. It took so long though I’ve never been a fan of that dude and still didn’t see what he was bringing to that party. Solly must be next because the guy always brings trouble in the DA.”

@BongaDlulane added:

Makashule Gana has always been too good for the DA. He has also always been overlooked too many times for top positions. I hope he doesn’t end up in ActionSA.

Makashule Gana wants to lead the Democratic Alliance in new direction

In a related matter, Briefly News previously reported Makashule Gana will be contesting for the position of Democratic Alliance leader left vacant by Mmusi Maimane.

John Steenhuisen will also be competing to secure the top spot in the country’s second most powerful political party.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News