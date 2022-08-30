Former president Thabo Mbeki believes that the South African government is on the right path by not choosing a side in the Ukraine-Russia war

Mbeki stated that the war was fuelled by NATO's plan to expand near the Russian borders

Some social media users have called Mbeki and accused the former leader of spreading propaganda

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Thabo Mbeki has weighed in on Russia's war on Ukraine and says the two countries should engage in peace talks. Mbeki's recent remarks are in support of the South African government's stance on the war.

Mbeki stated during a television interview that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)'s desire to expand near Russia's borders would always have been taken as provocation for the country.

The former president said that the tension between Ukraine and Russia did not start with the two countries, and quoted the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchhill, who was against the expansion of NATO near the former Soviet Union borders, reports SABCNews.

South Africa took the decision to take a neutral stance regarding the war and even hopes to play the role of mediator. The country's decision has been highly criticised by foreign leaders, who feel that South Africa should pick a side.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated during a media briefing with African media houses that he could not understand South Africa's decision to remain neutral, according to the Daily Maverick.

“There cannot be any neutrality between life and death, between life and famine. In the case of Russia and Ukraine, there can be no neutrality," said Zelenskyy.

Zelensky noted that South Africa might not have the political power, weapons or money to help end the war in Ukraine, but it has a diplomatic duty to condemn the fatalities at the hands of Russia.

Here's what South Africans have to say about Mbeki's comments:

@Envor16 said:

"It's too late now. Ukraine is showing South Africa's hero Putin flames now... After this war, Europe will no longer fear Russia. Putin is embarrassing them. Also, Ukraine has no intention of talking to Russia anymore. They saw the bully is not as strong as they feared."

@ajfactual52 said:

"Wait! What? When did Winston Churchill oppose NATO expansion?"

@SahnunMurabit said:

"Yet Thabo Mbeki is part and parcel of the zionist group, which NATO is part of as well. And Ukraine chose to be used as a decoy to attack Russia however, Russia saw it a long time ago. We shall see how Russia destroys NATO and Turkey soon, possibly leading to nuclear war."

@ravovk said:

"Suka, it was never about NATO! Stop with this fake Russian propaganda!"

