Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has launched a court application to validate the Western Cape High Court's ruling on her suspension

The High Court ruled that Mkhwebane's suspension by President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid

Some netizens believe that Mkhwebane is fighting a losing battle and only wants to return as the Public Protector because she has unfinished business

JOHANNESBURG - Advocate Busiswe Mkhwebane is eager to return to work as the Public Protector following the Western Cape High Court's decision to rule her suspension invalid.

Mkhwebane has applied for an urgent court application to solidify the high court's ruling. The application will be heard on Friday, 16 September.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Mkhwebane just before her impeachment trial was set to begin, and she had been adamant from that onset that there was no basis for the suspension.

She was expected to return to work immediately following the High Court's ruling; however, the Democratic Alliance applied for an appeal which meant that she would still be suspended pending the appeal, according to TimesLIVE.

Ramaphosa's legal team approached the Constitutional Court on Monday, 12 September, in dispute with the high court's ruling. The President's legal team believes that Ramaphosa was within his rights to suspend Mkhwebane and that the high court has no authority to overturn his suspension.

According to News24, the Western Cape High Court looked at the events prior to Mkhwebane's suspension that she had launched an investigation into the Phala Phala farm theft.

"... from the objective facts, the decision of [Mkhwebane] to investigate the President and to put 31 questions to him, prompted the President not to wait a day more and to immediately suspend her," read the judgement.

South Africans weigh in

@Mngomezulu1 said:

"May she get back to her office urgently we need a stable office that will deal with public complains. We are paying her she should be in the office."

@Baumann61786618 said:

"She has unfinished business to care of. The RETs are desperate for the results of her mandate. But with Dali on her side, I doubt the results will be forthcoming."

@Grayboy451 said:

"She's using more state resources to fight a losing battle. Ramadollars will take this to the Apex court, and it will take years, her pension will be held back to pay for all these legal bills..the only winners will be the lawyers."

@ZazaZuz55754735 said:

"It's going to end in tears for @CyrilRamaphosa, @PresidencyZA and his Cabal. Step aside is looming..."

@PearcesVoice said:

"She’s got unfinished business. She cannot be allowed back; she’s a sellout. A traitor."

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension set aside by High Court

Briefly News previously reported that the Western Cape High Court has ruled that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's suspension at the hand of President Cyril Ramaphosa was invalid.

Though this appears to be a win for Mkhwebane, the ruling will not immediately affect her suspension.

According to News24, section 172(2)(a) of the constitution provides for the High Court to make an order the constitutionally of the President's conduct. Still, the order will only be binding if the Constitutional Court confirms it.

