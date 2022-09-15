The Economic Freedom Fighters is planning to lodge a motion of confidence against the National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

The political organisation is not happy with Mapisa-Nqakula's decision to appoint a panel to look into the Phala Phala saga with consultation

South Africans have opposing views on the EFF's stance, with some that the party is biased against President Cyril Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters wants to spearhead a motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. The party has called her appointment as the Speaker into question and raised concerns of bias.

The EFF wants to lodge a motion of no confidence against National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Images: Stringer/AFP & Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Mapisa-Nqakula recently appointed an independent panel that will look into President Cyril Ramaphosa's involvement in the Phala Phala and whether there is sufficient evidence to investigate the President.

According to TimesLIVE, the Speaker appointed former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, Judge Thokozile Masipa and Richard Calland, an associate professor of public law at the University of Cape Town, to be part of the independent panel.

The EFF feels that the Speaker "spat in the faces" of South African citizens by appointing this panel without consulting with political parties. The Red Berets added that the independent panel members should have been approved by at least nine political parties in the National Assembly.

The political organisation claimed the panel would be biased against Ramaphosa and called its independence into question.

Read the full statement below:

The EFF's deputy president Floyd Shivambu also took to social media and said Mapisa-Nqakula is taking Parliament for granted.

South Africans react

@AsezaZanokuhleM said:

"Use your small mind, even if it's one time."

@pale_lelepa said:

"You reject and then do what ..? What powers or authority does your representation allow you?"

@Kamutuua3 said:

"You are pathetic as a party. It's not like our preferred candidates should be the ones appointed. You are a minority in parliament. Coming together as the opposition does not change ur status. It remains as that, minority. You are a party obsessed with a motion of no confidence but no numbers."

@DMahl2 said:

"Speaker must just release a statement and reject this letter...checkmate."

@Malakoaneelvis said:

"How does EFF calculate their bias theory? When they support anything against Ramaphosa is justifiable, Even if it is wrong, they wanted a committee, Because it has people who will not be like Paul Ngobeni and Mkhwebane. They jump to their keyboard and write a love letter."

@loviesmodise said:

"When you read the tweets, you see a story of victims defending the abuser. The ANC knows very well why it wants certain people, but it seems like you all are not interested in holding Mr Phala Phala accountable while you lost your jobs during covid when he was busy trading."

@joshua_mafolo said:

"Let's not forget that the EFF wants to govern RSA and run the show with 10% of the vote. ATM wants to do it with 2 MPs and less than 1% of the vote. Amazing!"

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s advisor says he won’t resign over Phala Phala farm scandal and other “falsehoods”

Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s political advisor said he has no desire to resign from his position despite growing calls for him to step aside. Bejani Chauke denied rumours that the president would be relinquishing his duties.

This comes as claims that Ramaphosa’s resignation was imminent began recirculating. The president faces allegations of money laundering, kidnapping and covering up a burglary at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Responding to the rumours, Chauke told News24 that the president is focused on his duties and leading the African National Congress (ANC) towards its national conference in December. The advisor said no “falsehoods” would sway Ramaphosa from his responsibilities.

Source: Briefly News