ActionSA turned to the public to iron out its problems with prospective coalition partners

The party put out a survey asking supporters which party ActionSA should enter into a coalition with

Most respondents didn't want the party to ally with the ANC promoting ActionSA to cut ties

JOHANNESBURG - "Actioners" have spoken, and ActionSA will no longer be toying with the idea of joining forces with the African National Congress.

ActionSA has ended talks with ANC about a possible alliance after loyal supporters vetoed the idea. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Two weeks ago, ActionSA claimed it was tired of being mistreated by the Democratic Alliance and had resumed talks with the ANC.

Party leader Herman Mashaba and the ActionSA senate approved the move. But Mashaba made headlines when he backtracked and publically proclaimed he would quit if the party joined forces with the ANC, TimeLIVE reported.

The party opened the discussion to party members, supporters and the public to hear their views on the prospective alliance.

ActionSA conducted an online survey asking which political parties ActionSA should partner with in coalitions. The survey had 30 000 respondents, 33.5% of whom voted against an alliance with the ruling party.

Second on the "Actioners" nono list was the economic freedom fighter, with 26% of respondents voting against the Red Berets.

If ActionSA were to enter a coalition, the party's supporters would rather partner with IFP, the ACDP or the Freedom Front Plus.

South Africans react to ActionSA cutting ties with ANC

South Africans shared their thoughts on social media:

@AIC100 claimed

"Wow! What a surprise! Who would have predicted this?"

@RealSharonPeetz added

"What a shocker!!!! Well, there you have it, the people have spoken "

@Ole_Wa_Ndofaya commented:

"I like it, it is a true reflection of a 30k poll vs 500k votes they got on election day very democratic process, I like it."

