Deputy President David Mabuza told the National Assembly that the African National Congress was not a failure

South Africans beg to differ, stating the ruling party has been a monumental disaster for a while now

Mabuza argued that the ANC had put measures in place that would minimise state capture and cadre deployment

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza has some claims that have South Africans shaking their heads. Mabuza said the African National Congress (ANC) government had not failed in delivering its mandate.

While answering questions in the national assembly on cadre development and state capture, Mabuza said that assessments and engagements with the Auditor-General indicated that the ruling party was moving in the right direction, BusinessLIVE reported.

Mabuza was asked if the governing party had failed because of its tendency to cherry-pick cadre to serve in strategic positions.

The deputy president responded by defending the ANC and the strides the party had taken in developing a new national framework for professionalism within the public sector.

According to EWN, Mabuza added that entry requirements would be stricter under the new framework, and appointments would be based on merit.

South Africans weigh in on Mabuza'a assertions

South Africans took to social media to say the ANC had been a disaster.

Here are some comments:

@WmJRossHoefling commented:

"Correct! It has not been a failure! It has been a monumental disaster!"

@sechabachippa added:

"Live in their own world."

@angryforestcan1 claimed:

"The ANC government has obviously not been a failure. It has made many ANC politicians very rich indeed."

@KonniHoffie asked:

"If the ANC doesn't accept that it's been a failure, how can they promise us self-correction and a better future?"

@KlevaBlac stated:

"He is right. A failure can be fixed. The ANC has been a total disaster. Beyond fixing."

@BrandonOctober declared:

"He must have been high or very drunk when he said this!! The ANC gov has been a total failure!"

