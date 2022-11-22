The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed the decision to grant parole to the killer of struggle icon Chris Hani

The political party said the decision undermines the sensitivities of South Africans and will evoke instability

The Red Berets also called for the government and the Hani family to apply for the ConCourt judgment to be rescinded

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

GAUTENG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has added its voice to the calls to oppose the Constitutional Court's decision to parole the killer of struggle icon Chris Hani.

The EFF has slammed the decision to grant Chris Hani's killer parole. Image: Walter Dhladhla & Thabo Jaiyesimi

Source: Getty Images

The Red Berets said the decision undermines the sensitivities of South Africans and will evoke instability. Janusz Waluś was serving a life sentence for Hani’s murder in 1993 and was ordered to be released within 10 days on Monday, 21 November.

The ConCourt decision handed down by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has sparked outrage throughout the country. The EFF said Waluś could not be forgiven and should remain in prison until death.

“The decision to release Janusz Waluś is callous, insensitive and regressive and is made by a self-centred collective led by Raymond Zondo, who have today spat on the grave of Chris Hani,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The party also called for the government and the Hani family to apply for the ConCourt judgment to be rescinded. Tambo said the party would do everything humanly possible to refuse and reject the release.

In the judgement, Zondo said Waluś served the required time in prison to be considered for parole. He said that Waluś became eligible for parole in 2005, TimesLIVE reported.

The move has left many angered, with some saying the judgement has failed citizens:

@RicardoDunn1 said:

“A sad day for South Africans, Justice for Chris Hani.”

@littgenstein commented:

“It’s a disgrace to the history of this country and any philosophical notion or theory of justice. The court is freeing an Apartheid-era political assassin who nearly caused a civil war by killing Chris Hani who opposed CODESA. Very shocking decision.”

@LebohangBokako posted:

“Thanks to Zondo we will never know who ordered Waluz to kill Chris Hani.”

Chris Hani’s wife says ConCourt’s decision to grant Janusz Walus parole is “dictatorship at the highest”

Briefly News also reported Late struggle icon, Chris Hani’s wife has expressed her disdain for the Constitutional Court’s judgement that will allow Janusz Walus to be granted parole.

Limpho Hani was outside the courthouse and did not hold back her anger when questioned about the judgement. Walus, originally from Poland, was handed down a life sentence for Hani’s murder in 1993.

He made numerous attempts at parole. However, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola tossed aside the latest in 2020, which was appealed at the ConCourt.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News