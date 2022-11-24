Chris Hani's wife, Limpho, has received sympathy as she is distraught over the Constitutional Court's decision regarding Hani's killer

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma have both shared messages of support

Many South Africans have expressed that they are also against ConCourt's decision to release Janusz Walus

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-apartheid icon Chris Hani's widow, Limpho, has received great compassion from South Africans following the Constitutional Court's decision to grant Hani's killer parole.

Lindiwe Sisulu and Nksozana Dlamini-Zuma have sent heartfelt messages to Chris Hani's widow. Images: Deaan Vivier, Thulani Mbele & Foto24

Source: Getty Images

ConCourt ruled on Monday, 21 November, that Janusz Walus should be released from prison within 10 days. The outcome of the judgement caused an uproar, with many politicians sympathising with Limpho.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu have show Hani's widow support. Sisulu shared a clip of Limpho moments after hearing the judgment on her Twitter, reported TimesLIVE.

In the clip, Hani's widow is distraught and states that Sisulu was right all along about the Constitutional Court. The minister captioned the post saying:

"My sister Limpho Hani, I sympathise with you. I sympathise with your family. I feel your agony."

Dlamini-Zuma also posted a heartfelt message to Hani's widow, saying that people feel her pain and cry with her.

Laws need to be revisited, says Zizi Kodwa

In reaction to the ruling, Deputy Minister in the Presidency for State Security, Zizi Kodwa, stated that it might be time to revisit South Africa's laws, reports EWN.

Kodwa explained that South Africans feel that the criminal justice law does not protect them, which could cause social instability. He added that the laws should be revised to restore confidence in citizens.

Here's what South Africans had to say about the release of Chris Hani's killer:

@Village_Grandpa said:

"SAns, including @MYANC veterans who fought Apartheid head-on, witnessed something beyond strange. They witnessed the ANC Administration (Zondo) RELEASING a man who almost sent a country to the brink of Civil War and JAILING a former president & a Freedom Fighter."

@TwanaXolani said:

"@LindiweSisuluSAI hope your sympathy is genuine as a sister to Mrs Hani, not an opportunist you are becoming these days. Limpho doesn't need your drama. She needs people to be with her, not bad influencing her government etc."

@motsa39 said:

"They releasing Chris Hani Killers and they want to arrest @PresJGZuma. @CyrilRamaphosa and Zondo are not ashamed of themselves."

