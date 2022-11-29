Images of the Leader of the African National Congress Women's League, Bathabile Dlamini celebrating her birthday have gone viral

The images show her attending her glitzy 60th celebration held at The Zunguness venue in KZN

While some thought the birthday girl looked elegant for the occasion, others couldn't help but poke at the controversy around her

The African National Congress Women's League leader, Bathabile Dlamini, got South African netizens talking after images from her 60th birthday celebration went viral on social media.

Bathabile Dlamini's glitzy 60th birthday celebration got peeps talking online. Image: Leon Sadiki/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images, @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Some images posted by Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux showed the former Minister of Social Development rocking a long yellow evening gown paired with a matching embroidered off-the-shoulder cape.

She is seen walking down the red carpet at the venue and sporting the biggest smile with friends at her party.

According to The South African, Bathabile's birthday bash occurred at the opulent The Zunguness venue in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands on Saturday night, 26 November. Guests included ANC heavyweights Carl Niehaus, Ace Magashule, Nomvula Mokonyane, Zweli Mkhize, Faith Muthambi, and others.

While some had compliments for the lady of the hour, others couldn't help but respond with spicy comments aimed at the controversial politician.

@Motso_Belk29 reacted:

“Phuza face e paletse le make up.”

@wgodfrey32 responded:

"At her 60 she looks younger than rural women including most people's sober mothers but people are busy bashing her and accusing her of drinking alcohol."

@RhaduuXesibe wrote:

"This woman was very beautiful in her young age."

@Sehlahlanatrad1 replied:

"Beautiful birthday indeed mara sekgowa ga se monate."

@baBiMiLoZ commented:

"I love her, wish I was igwe Guy. I'm 31 years, 60 is not bad for me."

@Makgoni11 said:

"She better go stay at home and enjoy her pension with her grandkids."

