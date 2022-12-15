The African National Congress (ANC) received 39.2% of the votes in a North West municipal by-election

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the poor mismanagement of the area left residents in despair and misery

The ANC lost numbers during by-elections in North West municipality. Image: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

The Ditsobotla local municipality has been marred with dysfunctional leadership which the results from the by-election indicate. According to News24, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received 27% of the votes while the Democratic Alliance (DA) saw a total of less than 15%.

The municipality was plagued by infighting earlier on that resulted in two mayors being elected. The numerous issues saw the municipality’s council being dissolved.

Ahead of the elections, the DA campaigned in the area and addressed communities. According to IOL, during one of the addresses, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party planned to kick out the ANC.

He appealed to voters to break the ANC’s majority in Ditsobotla and usher in a coalition and described the municipality as “broken”. Steenhuisen said the poor mismanagement of the area left residents in despair and misery.

Many citizens believe the ANC’s declining numbers indicate that voters will remove the ruling party in the 2024 elections. Here’s what Mzansi had to say following the vote:

Siphokazi Mngadi-Pitseng said:

“The ship is surely sinking. Come 2024 these are the same results we should expect ANC will be below 50% and we are going for coalition government. Their time of using majority rule is coming to an end.”

Malunghisi Clive Shikwambana commented:

“It is a pity we still have people voting for ANC, they deserve less than 20 per cent.”

Nicholas Mears wrote:

“It's time to put the ANC in a coffin and allow the DA to take over. We don't have any other alternative.”

Ashley Hurst posted:

“Tje. People have spoken. Hope the rest of the country will speak with the vote against this corrupt government.”

Syanda Khumalo added:

“An indication of what is to be expected in 2024.”

EFF’s Malema takes aim at SA voters for allowing ANC to mess up the country, leaving Mzansi divided

Briefly News also reported that The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema blamed South African voters who voted for the African National Congress (ANC) for the destruction the ruling party has caused to the nation.

Malema's accusations have sparked debate online.

Some social media users agree with the leader of the red berets while others point out that Malema was once part of the ANC and defended Zuma, TimesLIVE reported.

Source: Briefly News