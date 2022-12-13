Julius Malema says South Africans who continue to vote for the ANC are to blame for the state of the nation

The red berets leader's comments sparked debate online with some South Africans agreeing with him while others claimed he was as much to blame

Malema was campaigning in the Town of Ditsobotla in the North West when he made the comments

NORTH WEST– The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema blamed South African voters who voted for the African National Congress (ANC) for the destruction the ruling party has caused to the nation.

EFF leader Julius Malema blames ANC voters for state of South Africa. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

Malema's accusations have sparked debate online. Some social media users agree with the leader of the red berets while others point out that Malema was once part of the ANC and defended Zuma, TimesLIVE reported.

Here's what citizens had to say about Malema blaming ANC voters for the state of SA:

@KeithWilkie10 commented:

"First time I agree with Julius. His university degree paid off."

@StillKmp said:

"You'll never be a president of SA, Juju, forget about it. Stop shifting blame. You were part of the ANC remember? You made sure Zuma became president."

@SfisoMemela asked:

"So they must vote for EFF in order to stop the mess?"

@Mabitsela_Ali added:

"He is absolutely correct. They are the ones that continue to vote the ANC into power. You can't disagree with facts."

@trankatizscki accused:

"Is he not the first one to vote for the ANC? Has he never campaigned for the ANC? He is equally to be blamed."

@Neptus1 claimed:

"ANC voters must be blamed for this mess they put us through bcoz of yellow t-shirts and streetwise two."

@DaveLamula pointed out:

"He was also fired from the ANC because he was corrupt."

@maweeza stated:

"Agreed. They keep voting for corruption. Then tell us about Mandela."

Malema takes aim at the ANC during an address at an election rally

During an election rally in Ditsobotla in the North West, Julius Malema said that South Africa's biggest problem was corruption and that the money lost to ANC looting should have been used for service delivery like paving roads.

Malema accused the ANC of exploring the youth and maintained that every vote for the party continued to empower the ANC to do so. Malema added that he could not understand how residents who lived in the Ditobotla municipality continued to vote for the ANC given the level of service delivery, News24 reported.

EFF leader Julius Malema fires shots at ANC top dogs, from Cyril Ramaphosa to Gwede Mantashe

In another story, Briefly News reported Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema cannot hold a press conference without throwing shade at people he completely disagrees with.

Malema held an EFF presser on Monday, 5 December and launched verbal attacks against prominent figures of the African National Congress, from President Cyril Ramaphosa to ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

The red berets leader addressed the Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala theft and stated the EFF would ensure that Ramaphosa vacates office.

