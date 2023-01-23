The Democratic Alliance (DA) was not pleased with the performance of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga

DA Shadow Minister of Basic Education Baxolile Nodada gave Motshekga and her department a C, two Ds and three Fs

Nodada’s remarks came after the DA disputed the matric pass rate, saying it was 54.6% and not 80.1%

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) gave a scathing review of Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga and her department’s performance.

The opposition party's Shadow Minister of Basic Education Baxolile Nodada rated Motshekga poorly in various sectors. Nodada gave the minister a D for the foundation phase outcomes due to learners being behind in literacy and numeracy skills since the pandemic.

Angie was given an F for teacher development and claimed that more than 1500 teachers across the country were unqualified and underqualified in 2022. The minister earned herself another F for dropouts saying that 31.8% of learners leave school.

Nodada also gave Motshekga another F for school safety and commented on the high number of violent crimes and murders that occurred in classrooms, according to TimesLIVE. He rated the minister a C in mother tongue education since improvements have been made to increase education in the subjects.

For the quality of education, Nodada gave Motshekga a D and said there was enough room for improvement. The shadow minister’s remarks came after the DA disputed the matric pass rate.

Despite Motshekga saying the matric pass rate was 80.1%, the DA said it was 54.6%. eNCA reported that the dropout rate was unaccounted for.

Mzansi reacts to the DA’s report card for Angie Motshekga

Balebetse Seleka said:

“ANC is so obsessed with quantity instead of quality. The bucket toilets in rural schools, when are they going to be eradicated?”

Junior Davis commented:

“The way they all fight each other, they're basically Grade RR.”

Thabo Tbose posted:

“Can they make one for John since he doesn't have matric?”

Reena Roy wrote:

“She just has a problem recognising figures over a thousand.”

Ankel Spha added:

“Can they make one for John Steenhuisen since he doesn't have a matric certificate? He should have something. Shame.”

