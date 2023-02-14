EFF members in KwaZulu-Natal are allegedly considering leaving the party for a new splinter organisation

Councillors are reportedly unhappy with the Red Berets' decision to dump the IFP in favour of the ANC

The formation of yet another party has annoyed South Africans who claim there are already too many political organisations in SA

KWAZULU-NATAL - Some members of the Economic Freedom Fighters are reportedly considering jumping ship to a splinter party, the African Economic Freedom (AEF).

This comes after the Red Berets decided to work with the African National Congress to oust the Inkhata Freedom Party in hung municipalities in the KwaZulu-Natal.

The move has left a sour taste in the mouths of several EFF councillors in the province, who have expressed displeasure with the new direction the party has taken, The Citizen reported.

EFF councillors aren't happy about national leadership changing its tune on ANC

Some councillors told The Witness that flip-flopping has made councillors seem dishonest and unprincipled.

A councillor complained that a few months ago that national leadership had them going around telling people that the ruling party was rotten and corrupt and should not be voted for. Now the councillors must return to those same people and convince them to support the ANC.

The AEF was started by former EFF provincial secretary Sifiso Mthethwa, who confirmed that disgruntled members were looking for a new party to call home.

EFF provincial chairperson Mongezi Twala rubbishes claims of dissatisfaction

The EFF chairperson in KZN, Mongezi Twala said, claimed all party structures in the province are fully behind the national leadership's decision to dump its agreement with the IFP.

Twala claimed the party's councillors and mayors aren't happy with the IFP and feel the cooperative agreement does not benefit the Red Berets.

South Africans slam the formation of EFF splinter party African Economic Freedom

The formation of African Economic Freedom has gotten on the nerves of South Africans. Citizens complained that there were too many political parties on the ballot sheets.

Below are some comments:

Mxolisi Manfred slammed:

"The ballot paper keeps getting longer and longer. Everyone is just power hungry, it has nothing to do with the citizens."

Sandra Cunningham said:

"More useless parties popping up simply because they all want to be in charge."

Vho Driver Lishivha Sirunwa claimed:

"They will fail like those who did it before them."

Derick Delange asked:

"Another splinter party? Are we having a party competition here?"

Adriaan Theron complained:

"Keep on creating more parties. Divide and die!"

