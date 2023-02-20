The Democratic Alliance (DA) released its alternative budget plan for the year, sparking mixed reactions online

The party believes that it has the answers to create jobs, reduce public debt, improve living standards and attract investment

DA member of parliament Dion George said South Africa is not a poor country but is rather a poorly managed country

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes it has the answers to South Africa’s financial problems.

The opposition party drew up an alternative budget plan for the year which it believes will increase jobs, reduce public debt, improve living standards and attract investment. The proposed budget would provide a fiscal policy platform.

In a statement released by the party, the DA said it plans to reform state-owned enterprises, contain debt, fight the high cost of living, tackle corruption and establish a foundation for sustainable economic growth.

“South Africa’s fiscal environment remains characterised by an unsustainable level of debt, persistent deficit spending, slow economic growth, stubbornly high levels of unemployment, a deceleration of both foreign and domestic private capital formation, a decline in GDP per capita, escalating living costs and potential food insecurity, and political volatility,” said the party.

In the release, the party also said that citizens are paying the price for the government’s failures. It added that making the right choices could improve the state of the country.

Meanwhile, DA MP Dion George said South Africa is not a poor country. However, it is a poorly managed country, which leads to major problems, according to News24.

Mzansi reacts to DA’s alternative budget

@missThabang said:

“DA that’s what you do as an opposition party. Tell us a policy that can help with governance, not this slogan “corrupt ANC policy” we know ANC is corrupt not need reminding. We are reminded of that every day with 6hrs no power.”

@Loudmouth4209 commented:

“Finally some tangible evidence of a plan going forward. Now get your internal politics together ActionSA your turn show me your policies. Let's go forward together not divided.”

@ian_kruger wrote:

“Pity, it has to resort to the point where billions of rands need to be spent on something the national ANC government, bound by the constitution, has to supply. Imagine what that money can do to improve the lives of the poorer in the Western Cape.”

@Vladimi40744262 posted:

“You keep talking about it and talking about it and talking about it. But nothing ever happens.”

@AnnandaleJean added:

“Ja DA. That sounds good. But it will only work when you guys are the government. I just wish something can be done a lot sooner about the state the country is in because it's falling apart. People do not want to live here anymore because of every single thing that is happening.”

