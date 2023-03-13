ActionSA's Bongani Baloyi has dominated headlines with news of his imminent departure from the minority party

Herman Mashaba said he was disappointed that the Gauteng leader's exit was leaked from within his organisation

ActionSA is expected to make an official announcement about Baloyi's contentious departure on Monday, 13 March

JOHANNESBURG - Tension within ActionSA has come to a head with the party's Gauteng leader Bongani Baloyi's rumoured exit.

The leaked information on Bongani Baloyi's exit from ActionSA has ruffled Herman Mashaba's feathers. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

However, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has expressed disappointment that Baloyi's looming split from the party was leaked from within the organisation.

The ActionSA leader said that he had wanted the news of Baloyi's departure to come from the party, but the Gauteng leader requested to be given until Monday, 13 March.

Mashaba said:

"We are disappointed by the leak because I wanted to inform the senate and the people of Gauteng immediately.”

Bongani Bayoli to leave ActionSA amid irreconcilable difference with top leadership

Bayoli crossed the political aisle, Jumping ship from the Democratic Alliance to join ActionSA a year ago.

The Gauteng leader is allegedly leaving ActionSA amid irreconcilable differences about how the provincial structure is run and a difference of opinion about policy, EWN reported.

Bayoli has reportedly set his sights on working with the African National Congress (ANC), a strategic move Mashaba was vehemently against.

During a meeting between Mashaba, Athol Trollip and ActionSA National Chair Micheal Beaumont, Baloyi was allegedly told that he would be removed from the provincial chairperson position.

The trio offered to appoint him as the party's national spokesperson, but the decision reportedly angered Baloyi, who indicated he would instead leave the party, The Citizen reported.

The official announcement of Baloyi's departure is expected to be announced by ActionSA after a meeting with top leadership on Monday, 13 March.

South Africans are divided by Bongani Bayoli's imminent exit from ActionSA

Here's how South Africans reacted to the news of Bongani Boloyi's looming departure from ActionSA.

@Better_SA2030 said:

"Bongani Baloyi shouldn't leave simply because he wants ActionSA-ANC coalition. I don't think this is something to leave over."

@tsonga_outlier slammed:

"That Bongani Baloyi dude sounds like he has a diva mentality. Everything must always go his way or else he threatens to leave. Let him go to Orania."

@Zen_ntando3 claimed:

"They are painting Bongani Baloyi with a dirty brush I hope he goes to the media and tell you guys his side of the story that Mashaba is twisting."

