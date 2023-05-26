Former President Thabo Mbeki seems to have serious doubts about the allegation that South Africa supplied weapons to Russia

Mbeki stated that South Africa has strict laws when it comes to the exportation of arms to countries engaged in conflict

South Africans are unmoved by the former president's opinion and say they want proof

GUINEA - Former President Thabo Mbeki has shared a few opinions on the allegations that South Africa sold weapons and ammunition to Russia amid the invasion of Ukraine.

Thabo Mbeki does not believe South Africa sold weapons to Russia

The former statesman does not accept South African officials loaded arms on the Russian ship Lady R in Simons Town last year.

During his visit to Guinea Conakry, Mbeki stated that South Africa has strong laws regarding the regulation of weapons, reports SABC News.

"The laws of South Africa do not allow for the export of weapons to a country that is in conflict. It's illegal. So, I don't think it happened. If it happened, whoever is responsible must be criminally charged," said Mbeki.

Mbeki also explained that based on his knowledge, South Africa does not produce the sophisticated weapons Russia uses.

South Africa was accused of supplying weapons to Russia last year in December by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben E Brigety, during a press conference, according to News24.

South Africans react to Thabo Mbeki's opinions on the alleged sale of arms to Russia

@LekentleM said:

"I agree that by the looks of things here in South Africa, our government doesn't have the capacity to do so."

@PatrickTPhatudi said:

"I don't trust Thabo Mbeki and his comrades."

@Baloo43511526 said:

"How would he know? He is the one who also believed HIV & AIDS don't exist. He is one of the architects who planned and helped in the destruction of South Africa."

@anewSouthAfrica said:

"So then reveal the cargo manifest that was loaded and unloaded in Simons Town."

@MogomotsiL said:

"Just like he didn’t believe there was a crisis in Zim, but here we are."

@alwaysaredd said:

"Why don't they just produce the logs, and the story goes away, or is it even worse than arms sale."

