Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has expressed a strong belief that he will become South Africa's president

The controversial retired judge stated that he would become the country's number one citizen miraculously and wouldn't have to contest

South Africans were surprised by Mogoeng's remarks and stated that it sounded like he might be planning a coup

JOHANNESBURG - Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is adamant that he's destined to be South Africa's next president someday.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng is confident he will become president through divine intervention. Images: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images via Getty Images & Stock Photo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Mogoeng Mogoeng says he will become president of South Africa

The retired judge spoke to eNCA about his ambitions and said his presidency is inevitable.

Mogoeng stated that God would miraculously make him South Africa's number one citizen and he would not have to contest elections to become president.

PAY ATTENTION:

"I am not saying might, it's unstoppable. It's inevitable. I don't know when but God will surely do it, and you must come and interview me, and I will say you see how great this God is," said Mogoeng.

Mogoeng added that his words might sound crazy and nonsensical, but he has seen the "power of this God". He further said he does not know when he will become president, but it will happen "at the appointed time".

According to The Citizen, Mogoeng might believe he will become president someday, but it might not be possible under the Judicial Code of Conduct, which bars retired judges from participating in party politics.

Last year, Mogoeng was approached by a new political party, the All African Alliance Movement, to run as their presidential candidate in the 2024 General Elections next year.

Mzansi weighs in on Mogoeng's presidential ambitions

@African_Spring said:

"Is he plotting a coup? That's the only way he can become a president without contesting the position."

@Sthe_Mdunyelwa said:

"Is he planning a coup d'etat?"

@CoruscaKhaya said:

"A coup sounds like the most practical way for him to get there."

@MoyaProf said:

"The best man to ever be Chief Justice, but after he miraculously left that office, many things went downhill. He will surely be a good president."

@Patricia_Bantom said:

"I confess, if I can see Mogoeng Mogoeng on the ballot paper, I'm going to vote for him. He is the only hope I'm left with."

@nxalati8 said:

"You know what anything is possible. Donald Trump also became president of America."

@Lindo_Mnisi said:

"Everything was coming well until he said it might happen next month "

@DDT_PM said:

"When you dive into the depths of studying, your brain can start doing the cha-cha with chaos!"

@maryjaneexplore said:

"He’s a principled man. Admirable. Not sure about his religious views. Sounds like he’s a radicalised believer."

Old clip of retired Chief Justice Mogoeng crops up

Briefly News previously reported that a heated debate has emerged in the last few days, more so on social media, over Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's comments which allegedly "attacked" the country's constitution.

In the background of the upheaval is a video of the former Chief Justice of South Africa, Mogoeng Mogoeng, giving a warning against an attempt to see the judiciary captured. The material is doing the rounds online as public reactions mount over the minister's controversial opinion piece.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News