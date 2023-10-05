The ANC in Gauteng is advocating for measures to prioritise the employment of South Africans over foreign nationals in the private sector

ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza called for the implementation of quotas

South Africans are unenthused by the ANC's call for quotas and called it an election gimmick

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng wants measures to ensure more South Africans are hired in the private sector over foreign nationals.

ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza made these remarks during a media briefing that quotas must be implemented in the private sector.

ANC complains about the lack of South Africans in the restaurant business

Nciza said the private sector hardly hires South Africans in the restaurant business, and he was pretty shocked to be served by a citizen while he was in Durban, reports TimesLIVE.

“We call on them to employ South Africans, and let's agree on a quota. We must have a quota. We will start in Gauteng. [When] you go to restaurants, you hardly come across a South African,” said Nciza.

He added that people are incorrect for looking at the government to provide jobs only. Nciza said the private sector must also be addressed when it comes to job creation.

He said that when the private sector does not come to the party, the government gets blamed for unemployment. Nciza emphasised that he was not saying the private sector should not hire foreign nationals, but there must be more South Africans, reports EWN.

Mzansi accuses the ANC of electioneering

@Mr_Simsz said:

"So, put quotas on those who are here legally? If someone is illegal, they can return home. But I'd love to also understand why it is that restaurants hire foreign people. Didn't Malema do a tour already and find out? SA needs skills, but it seems ANC is sending the wrong signal."

@Rebel_wit_a_coz said:

"Election gimmick, most foreigners are self-employed or run micro companies not paying tax, hospitality included. Getting paid by tips isn't full employment."

@twalasibusiso said:

"What happens to these quotas after the elections?"

@tambai_07 said:

"It only gets illegal now because the elections are fast approaching."

@Bongszen said:

"They have run out of ideas and are populists who are going down."

@ndlovus31 said:

"Mxm ONLY NOW! Anyone who falls for this nonsense deserves the ANC"

EFF raids restaurants to see how many foreigners are hired

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters has launched a campaign to check how many South Africans are employed at restaurants in comparison to foreign nationals.

The campaign is being led by EFF leader Julius Malema and supported by a few EFF supporters. Malema says he has nothing against foreign nationals working in South Africa but wants to challenge business owners to hire more citizens.

