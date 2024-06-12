After the recent general elections, parties nationwide have commenced the removal of election posters, as mandated by the City of Ekurhuleni

Failure to comply with the deadline set by the city could result in fines of R57.69 per poster.

Despite warnings issued by various municipalities, most parties still have their billboards and posters up across the country

Party members remove election posters following general elections but the City of Ekurhuleni says this is not enough as deadline looms. Images: Waldo Swiegers.

Following the recent general elections, party members nationwide have begun removing election posters.

Despite these efforts, the City of Ekurhuleni insists that this action alone is insufficient as the deadline for complete removal looms.

Deadline by the end of the day

The City of Ekurhuleni has mandated that political parties involved in the 2024 general elections must remove their posters by Wednesday's close of business or risk being fined.

According to city spokesperson Zweli Dlamini, speaking to SowetanLIVE, parties that do not comply will incur a charge of R57.69 per poster.

He emphasised that no posters should remain displayed beyond the period starting from the proclamation date in the Government Gazette of the upcoming referendum or election until the end of the fourteenth day following the election.

"The city will not be responsible for any losses, damages, storage costs, claims, demands, or any other liabilities incurred by individuals or political parties regarding the removal of election-related materials by the city."

The City of Ekurhuleni also reminded political parties and the public of the established guidelines and urged everyone to follow them.

Various municipalities have issued warnings about the removal of the election posters.

