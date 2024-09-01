The MK Party Youth League has come out strongly against two of its former leaders, Bonginkosi Khanyile and Minenhle Cibane

The two had their membership relegated to that of "normal members" in April 2024 after being issued with termination letters

It had since emerged that Khanyile and Cibane were conducting party-related activities despite not having a mandate to do so

Acting Secretary-General Sithembile Nkosi told Briefly News they were expected to refrain as they no longer held authority

The MK Party Youth League did not mince its words as it warned off two former leaders, Bonginkosi Khanyile and Minenhle Cibane. Images: Minenhle Gaan Cibane

DURBAN — The uMkhonto Wesizwe Party Youth League (MKPYL) has strongly warned its former leaders, Bonginkosi Khanyile and Minenhle Cibane, to avoid purporting to organise and host party-related activities.

Khanyile and Cibane, who until April 2024 functioned as the Youth League's president and Secretary-General, respectively, had their memberships downgraded and relegated to those of "normal members".

MKP Youth League warns off 'rogue' former leaders

However, it later emerged that the pair had been conducting specific party-related activities for the past four months despite no longer having a mandate.

Their actions have sparked the ire of the Interim Core, which issued a strongly worded statement condemning their activities.

"The MKPYL has maintained discipline and restraint while focusing on uniting the Youth League and advancing the party's cause," read the statement.

"However, we can no longer stand by as rogue elements within our ranks continue to undermine the MKPYL's unity and progress for personal glory.

"Thus, we're deeply concerned about Khanyile and Cibane's actions. They were officially removed from their [senior] positions on 9 April 2024.

"Despite this, they've persisted in setting up programmes and speaking at events without formal deployment."

The Youth League's acting Secretary-General, Sithembile Nkosi, in direct response to a Briefly News inquiry, said:

"They hold no leadership office and are to refrain from addressing as leaders and/ or without deployment."

Nkosi further furnished Briefly News with the termination letters for Khanyile, Cibane and two other former MKPYL leaders, interim deputy president Thapelo Maisha and Gauteng provincial coordinator Philani Nduli.

Secretary-General Sihle Ngubane signed the letters on 9 April.

The statement continued with the Youth League saying it would no longer remain silent or tolerate the spread of propaganda and misinformation.

"We're not an organisation of members who serve the interests of other members. We all subscribe to the organisation's principles, ideals, and appointments, and we stand united in this regard."

