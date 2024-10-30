The African National Congress said it will establish a high-standing committee to discipline members who leak information to the media

The ANC made the announcement during a post-NEC media briefing on the outcomes of an NEC meeting

Party Secretary General Fikile Mbalula said that the faceless sources leaking information from the NEC and National Working Committee will be dealt with

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

The ANC is clamping down on members leaking information to the press. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress will establish a committee to investigate and deal with members who leak information to the media.

ANC to deal with faceless sources

According to The Citizen, the party's secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, made the announcement during a post-ANC-NEC media briefing in Johannesburg on 29 October 2024. Mbaklula said the party will establish a high-level standing committee with senior ANC members.

He said the purpose of this committee would be to investigate and track down nameless sources, such as members of the party's NEC and National Working Committee, who leak information to the media. The committee would audit information leaks to journalists to find out who leaked information.

Fake news?

Mbalula said fictitious meetings were held within the party, and the outcomes were leaked to the media. These leaks threatened the integrity of the party's information. He asserted that the party does not speak through third parties.

"In most cases, these discussions are distorted. The ANC has an obligation and responsibility to defend itself against distortions from faceless sources masquerading as credible to the media," he said.

ANC blames IEC for leak

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the parry blamed the Independent Electoral Commission for leaking a list of candidates.

The leak happened in the buildup to the 2024 general elections when an employee reported leaking the party's election candidates' list. The parry slammed the IEC and called for an investigation into the leak.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News