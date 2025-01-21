The Economic Freedom Fighters, Democratic Alliance and ActionSA want the president to take action against Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

The Minister in the Presidency is at the centre of corruption allegations, with the Hawks investigating tender corruption worth R2.5 million

South Africans noted that many African National Congress members were embroiled in some form of corrupt activities

South Africans believe President Cyril Ramaphosa won't take action against Khumbudzo Ntshavheni because of their closeness. Image: DjelicS/ @Khu_Ntshavheni

Source: Getty Images

South Africans have joined political parties calling President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Minister in the Presidency is at the centre of corruption accusations following the Hawks’ announcement that they were investigating her conduct during her tenure as municipal manager of Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation is investigating alleged tender corruption worth R2.5 million and has reportedly handed over the docket to the prosecution.

Political parties demand action

The news has caused a stir, with numerous political parties calling on the president to act.

The Democratic Alliance (DA), ActionSA and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) all weighed in on the development, with ActionSA and the DA calling for the former Communications and Digital Technologies minister to be removed from her post.

“This is yet another example of an ANC minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet who he needs to remove for allegations of corruption,” DA spokesperson on State Security Dianne Kohler-Barnard said.

ActionSA echoed those sentiments, calling for her suspension. It said she joined a growing list of ministers under investigation for fraud and corruption. Ramaphosa was recently urged to take action against the former Minister of Justice, Thembi Simelane.

The EFF added that Ntshavheni avoided accountability for previous scandals because of her association with the president.

“Ntshavheni represents the patronage that defines Ramaphosa’s tenure as President of South Africa. Despite all her failures and sordid corruption, she now presides over State Security with impunity, while the nation fails to combat mass shootings, human and drug smuggling under her watch,” stated EFF spokesperson Leigh-Anne Mathys.

South Africans and political parties want President Cyril Ramaphosa to take action against Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Image: Brenton Geach

South Africans also want action taken

Social media users shared sentiments similar to those of political parties, with some stating that she wasn’t the only minister linked to corruption.

Patrick Ringane said:

“They failed to remove the Minister of Justice.”

Sbusiso Sbuh added:

“How can they suspend the big beneficiary and supporter of GNU?”

Faizel Dawood stated:

“Don’t just remove her. Charge her and send her to prison. Finish and klaar.”

Ganjaman Sensimillah said:

“All ANC ministers are involved in corruption, and nothing is happening.”

Cobus Cilliers stated:

“If you let her go, all of them must go. That's how corrupt the ANC is.”

Lukhanyo Thomas asked:

“Kanti, what happened to the step aside rule, or is it meant for political enemies?”

Daniel Mthabela questioned:

“They are all corrupt; how can they remove a corrupt comrade?”

Sibusiso Mthombheni stated:

“She's going nowhere; she's one of Ramaphosa's closest allies and strongest defenders.”

Ntshavheni explains "smoke out" remarks

Ntshavheni has been in hot water before the announcement that the Hawks were investigating her.

Briefly News reported that she came in for a lot of criticism for her comments about smoking out zama zamas.

Ntshavheni has defended her comments, but it left South Africans debating her official explanation.

Source: Briefly News