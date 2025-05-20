Nhlakanipho Sibisi was suspended after he attended a political event while he was on sick leave

Sibisi was unveiled as a uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party member six days after he took sick leave for a month

South Africans weighed in on the suspension, with many joking that Jacob Zuma was on parole for being sick

KZN Official Suspended for Abusing Sick Leave, SA Amazed As He Attended MKP Event While Booked Off

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL – There is never a dull moment in South African politics.

Nhlakanipho Sibisi, a senior official in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Public Works Department, has landed himself in hot water after he attended a political event while on sick leave.

Sibisi also faces charges of gross financial misconduct in relation to a grass-cutting tender.

Sibisi attended the MK Party event while on sick leave

The former African National Congress member, who defected to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party two weeks ago, applied for sick leave from 10 May 2025 to 13 June 2025. Sibisi, who claimed to be unwell, was receiving full pay for the period he was booked off.

On Friday, 16 May 2025, despite being on sick leave, Sibisi was spotted at an MK Party press conference in Eshowe, Northern KZN.

Sibisi was being unveiled as a new member of the party at the press conference, along with Edward Zuma, the son of party leader Jacob Zuma. The party’s provincial leadership, Willies Mchunu and Simphiwe Mpungose, were also at the press conference.

Sibisi suspended by the Acting Head of Department

In a letter dated 18 May, Acting Head of Department, Dr Vish Govender, approved the suspension of Sibisi. Sibisi is the District Manager for the Zululand District, North Coast Regional Office in Ulundi.

“We hereby notify you that you are placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect due to the following preliminary allegations levelled against you.

“You participated in a political rally, knowingly engaging in political activities without the necessary approval, despite being on approved sick leave while on full pay,” his letter read reads the letter of suspension.

He also faces charges of gross financial misconduct in relation to a grass-cutting tender. Investigations will now be conducted into the charges against him.

South Africans amused by Sibisi’s suspension

Sibisi’s suspension left many amused as they compared it to Zuma being out on parole for a medical condition.

Maphuti Rathokolo said:

“But Zuma is on medical parole and enjoying himself😂.”

Mlungisi Black Rock Mabaso added:

“Zuma was released on remission due to medical conditions.”

Boitumelo Tumi Sekwale stated:

“He thinks Zuma is still the president of SA. That's what they all used to.

Comm Ph Hlasoa said:

“He was supposed to be sick, not being involved in running after Zuma.”

Jabulani BlackJacket Khambule stated:

“He must not be suspended. He must be fired immediately.”

Molemo Tholo suggested:

“Fire them so that they can have time to attend Zuma’s party events.”

Senzo Victor Chamane said:

“There is no need for him to be suspended. He must be fired with immediate effect because he lied.”

Moeti Molelekoa stated:

“It's an immediate, automatic expulsion. It's tantamount to fraud to obtain a doctor's sick note to attend other events when you're supposed to be in bed.”

