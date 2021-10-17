Gqeberha: Situation Is Still Tense, Violence Could Erupt Over Minor Incidents

The situation remains tense in Gqeberha after the recent violence that erupted between residents and Somali nationals

Authorities have warned that the smaller incident could spark renewed violence

Things have returned to normal on the surface but the usual vibrant atmosphere has been replaced by one of tension and mistrust

GQERBEHA - Xenophobic tensions are still high in Gqeberha between South Africans and Somalie nationals following the recent violence.

Although things have calmed down, the smaller incident could spark further unrest.

Violence could reignite in Gqeberha. The situation remains tense. Photo credit: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Eight minibus taxis, a car and four businesses were set alight earlier in the week.

City Press reported that Somali nationals were afraid after the violence and South Africans living in Gqeberha are distrustful of the Somalis.

Police Minister Bheki Cele arrived in Gqeberha and met with the different stakeholders.

They agreed to work on defusing the situation but the area is still tense and has not returned to normal yet according to News24.

