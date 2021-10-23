Another multi-million rand stadium located in an ANC-run municipality has come to the fore

Parys residents are lamenting a pricey statue erected at the unused facility, which costs over R110 million

The second phase of the Fezile Dabi Stadium was launched back in 2013 by Ace Magashule

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Residents from a township in Parys in the Free State are fuming over a statue costing R3.3 million that has been erected at an unused Fezile Dabi Stadium.

According to a recent TimesLIVE report, the second phase of the stadium was launched by the now-suspended Secretary-General of the ANC Ace Magashule.

The unused multi million rand Fezile Dabi Stadium in Tumahole, Parys, has come into the spotlight. Image: Alet Pretorius/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

At the time, Magashule was serving as the Free State premier before being cast into a whirlwind multi-million rand asbestos corruption saga over which he is currently embroiled in a legal battle.

The Free State Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation (DSACR) reportedly estimates the cost of the first phase of the stadium at about R112 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Phase 2 of stadium not completed

A spokesperson for the department, Tankiso Zola, said the stadium, which has never hosted a single sports event, had not been put into use despite its high costs because of an ownership dispute.

Zola said a further R85 million was needed to complete Phase 2, which would shoot the total value of the stadium to R197 million.

South Africans on social media were bewildered and once again took shots at the African National Congress (ANC), saying the corruption within its structures is inherent.

Strife blamed on corrupt governing party

Briefly News takes a look at the comments to bring readers the loudest reactions to the news story.

@Michèle Hettema wrote:

"Keeping voting for the same party, not even get same results, get worse results because it’s only going to get worse."

@Amrit Laloo said:

"At this coming election vote ANC at your own peril. Be afraid … very afraid."

@Jonathan Clarke added:

"Don't you worry the corrupt ANC will still get the majority vote. People moan the whole time about bad service delivery failed promises and corrupt officials but they never change their vote."

@William Borg offered:

"It won't be there for long once the scrappers hear about it."

@Lebogang Titus Motloutsi observed:

"And someone still opts not to vote. Welcome to South Africa."

Controversial EC stadium contractor lands new R41M ANC municipal tender, SA bewildered

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that the contractor behind the highly-publicised R15 million Lesseyton sports field in the Enoch Mgijima Municipality of the Eastern Cape has landed another lucrative municipal tender.

The Pretoria-based construction company, Thalami Civils, owned by Luthando Jojwana, has reportedly been awarded a R41 million water scheme project tender.

News24 reported that the tender belongs to the cash-strapped Amathole district municipality, whose financials are said to have been run into the ground.

Briefly News understands the same municipality awarded Thalami Civils the contract for the Cafutweni water supply scheme project in Dutywa in September.

Despite another contractor, who has since threatened legal action as their bid for the project came in at R22 million, which is R19 million less than Thalami Civils, the contract went the ay of the latter.

Source: Briefly.co.za