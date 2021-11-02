How To Collect R350 Unclaimed Sassa Grant for First Cycle in November

First cycle SRD grant beneficiaries will soon be able to collect their funds from any post office, Pick 'n Pay, Boxer, or Spar branch nationwide

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) has given first cycle beneficiaries until the end of November to claim their R350

SASSA will alert beneficiaries via SMS to let them know when they can collect their unclaimed SRD grant

From 8 November 2021, recipients of the special COVID-19 SRD grant can collect their unclaimed funds from post offices.

The grant can not be collected in the first week of November, as this week is set aside for distributing grants for disability, old age, and children.

According to SASSA, those who have not claimed their R350 grant from the first cycle have until 30 November 2021 to do so at the risk of forfeiting the money in favour of other government priorities.

Unclaimed SRD grants from the cycle can be claimed at post offices between 8 and 30 November 2021, says SASSA. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

How approved persons can claim their SRD grant

While the above dates apply at all South African Post Office (SAPO) branches, they are not applicable to Pick 'n Pay, Boxer, and Spar branches, Times Live reported.

These outlets have started SRD payment collections. Those who were approved to receive the SRD grant in the first cycle can collect their money at any Spar, Pick 'n Pay, or Boxer outlet simply by providing their ID numbers, which will determine their payment date.

According to Johan Kruger, a spokesperson for SAPO, beneficiaries will receive an SMS from SASSA confirming their payment date based on the last three digits of their ID numbers.

Busisiwe Memela-Khambula, the CEO of SASSA issued a statement saying that the upcoming payout could give SRD beneficiaries an early Christmas.

Child grant lower than the cost of living in SA

Previously Briefly News reported that the national poverty lines (NPL) have recently been adjusted and it has revealed a very concerning statistic.

The R460 child support grant is far below the required R624 required to buy food for a month in South Africa. The NPL is calculated every ten years or if there are significant changes to how households consume products or if there is a major change in the cost of living.

Julie Smith, a researcher at the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group, said that the NPLs were a shocking indictment of the government's failure. Particularly with the child support grant.

The Citizen reported that the national poverty line is calculated by the amount of daily energy a person needs per day and how much that costs in a month. A person needs a minimum of 8,820kj per day to survive.

