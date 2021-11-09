Panyaza Lesufi spoke out against the plight of matric learners in the face of the current rolling blackouts

The Gauteng MEC for Education said at least 15 percent of all exam centres are hard-hit by load shedding

Local netizens directed targeted hits at the embattled power utility as a stream of comments flooded

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

JOHANNESBURG - Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for Education in Gauteng Panyaza Lesufi has acknowledged the disastrous impact of the current load shedding schedule on matric exams.

At least 175 599 candidates were enrolled to write matric end-of-year exams by Lesufi's department.

Panyaza Lesufi has noted the impact of load shedding on matric exams. Image: Sharon Seretlo/ Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

SABC News reported that of the centres in the province accommodating the learners, 15 percent have been impacted by the persistent load shedding, according to the MEC.

Embattled power utility Eskom recently announced the implementation of Stage 4 load shedding, which will see South Africa teetering in the dark until Friday morning.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News understands Eskom will then revert to Stage 2 power outages until 5 am on Saturday.

"[At least] 15 percent of all examination centres are impacted because [the electricity] comes and goes at different times," said Lesufi, who was speaking at an ANC event in Soweto on Monday.

"It has affected us, but we have incorporated it. However, the sooner we get past this stage of load shedding, the better because it will generally affect the outcome of the results."

South Africans on social media reacted to Lesufi's comments, most of which were blatant digs at the ANC after it walked off with about 46 percent of the vote at the recent local government elections.

Mzansi disgruntled over plight of matrics

Briefly News scoured the comments to bring readers all the notable reactions below.

@Thabile Blessing wrote:

"And their Parents voted for ANC."

@Prince Mpho said:

"You should have planned for this instead of focusing on Orania."

@Patricia White added:

"The whole nation must march to Eskom and demand load shedding to end. ..now! Enough is enough cos ANC government members don't have load shedding! !!?"

Panyaza Lesufi shares disgraceful photos after thugs burgle school

Meanwhile, Lesufi recently shared a shocking post on social media showing photos of an alleged burglary at Caiphus Nyoka School in the Etwatwa township.

Briefly News previously reported that Lesufi retweeted a post by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee, and people from around the country are sharing their thoughts on the dire situation.

The minister captioned the post:

"Stealing the future of your own children. So senseless."

Attached to the retweeted post are three photos showing the deplorable condition of the school after the robbery. In one of the pics, it looks like the criminals took a hammer to a classroom door and broke it in order to gain entry.

Source: Briefly.co.za