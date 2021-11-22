A lieutenant-colonel in the South African Police Force is accused of extorting a kidnapping victim's family

The money he requested was extra to the ransom that the kidnappers required and he promised that paying him would ensure a speedy, safe return of the victim

He denies all allegations against him, including two corruption charges for which he will appear in court today

JOHANNESBURG - A senior police officer carrying the rank of lieutenant-colonel in Johannesburg has been accused of extorting money from the family of a kidnapping victim.

A businessman was kidnapped in the Johannesburg CBD in April 2021. Last night's episode of Carte Blanche included an exposé of the police officer who extorted money from the kidnapped businessman's family.

In exclusive audio recorded by a family friend, the police officer can be heard trying to get money from the victim's family in exchange for the man's safe return, News24 reports.

Details of the alleged extortion

According to Times Live, the accused policeman communicated with the police on the family's behalf while the businessman was held by his kidnappers. Apparently, he asked for R40 000 to safely get the man back to his family.

The kidnappers had requested a ransom of R6 million from the family and threatened to kill the businessman if they did not receive the money. The police officer claimed that the R40 000 was an incentive for the kidnappers so that they would return him quicker but allegedly he intended to take the money for himself.

The Hawks arrested the police officer and he faces two corruption charges. The lieutenant colonel denies the allegations and will appear in court today.

