Experts have said that it is unlikely that South Africa will need to enter a strict lockdown as the fourth wave approaches

The current vaccine rate, as well as predictions of how many will get vaccinated, should make for a less severe wave

Gauteng remains the province with the most infections as over 1 000 new cases were recorded there in the last 24 hours

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Mosa Moshabela from the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Vaccinology department says that it may not be necessary for South Africa to enter into a lockdown as the fourth wave approaches.

The fourth wave of Covid-19 is predicted to sweep South Africa from either mid-December 2021 or early January 2022. According to Joe Phaahla, South Africa's health minister, the fourth wave should be the mildest one South Africa has experienced so far.

Phaahla said that despite this, the government is monitoring the number of infections and hospital admissionsand will adjust restrictions if need be. As 40% of South Africans are vaccinated, the fourth wave should be less severe.

Current Covid-19 figures

According to eNCA, Gauteng has remained in the lead as the province with the most reported Covid-19 infections. In the last 24 hours, Gauteng has had over 1 000 new cases and 605 new cases the day before.

South Africa's total number of recorded infections is 2,950,035 with 89,657 fatalities. Currently, 2,106 people are in the hospital battling a Covid-19 infection. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), more people are going for viral swab tests, Times Live reports.

“The proportion of positive new cases v total new tests is 3.6%, which is higher than the day before (2.1%). The seven-day average is 2.7% today [Wednesday], which is higher than yesterday (2.4%)," the NICD said.

Reactions to latest Covid-19 statistics

@motlokoaMI said:

"Mxm it’s high time we contest these manipulated stats by the government. How the hell do they explain how these numbers stayed low during elections and now peaking? We are being played here."

@PennyKoulis asked:

"Why don’t you rather ask people to get vaccinated and then you won’t have to worry about that?"

@_WiseySA believes:

"People should boycott these lockdowns just like other countries."

@galante_mark shared:

"Time to lock the non-vaccinated down. Open the economy to those that care for other people. Open the country to vaccinated foreigners."

SA Gov halts vaccine delivery due to slow uptake

Yesterday, Briefly News reported that The South African government has delayed further deliveries of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines because of a stockpile of 16.8 million doses. Teens only receiving a single dose and fewer people choosing to receive the vaccine has caused the stock issue.

Many African countries are experiencing vaccine shortages, which makes South Africa a fairly unique case on the continent. The Health Department's deputy director-general, Nicholas Crisp, said that South Africa currently possesses 158 days worth of Covid-19 vaccines.

