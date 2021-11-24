COVID 19 Cases Explode, 1 275 New Infections and 22 More Deaths

The Covid 19 data is in and 1 275 new cases have been reported accompanied by 22 more deaths from the virus

The rate of infection has shot up to 3.9% with Gauteng reporting the bulk of the new positive cases

Social media users reacted to the news with concern and shared their thoughts on the matter

JOHANNESBURG - The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) revealed that Covid 19 cases have skyrocketed.

In the past 24 hours, 1 275 new cases were confirmed and 22 more people have succumbed to the virus.

The Covid 19 infection rate has increased to 3.9%. Gauteng reported the majority of the cases with over 1 000 according to eNCA.

Social media users reacted to the shocking statistics

@Bayede_Sguda08:

"The positivity rate heading up to the elections maintained was maintained at under 1.8%. since then it has reached up to 3.6% daily. In 24 days post-elections...incredible ."

@buddynelson:

"Can we see data that shows how many of the New, Active and Hospitalised cases have taken the jab?

That information is important in deciding if a lockdown is necessary or not. We know that jabs protect from serious illness. Splitting cases that way will be of great help."

@mekonyaa:

"By the weekend/early next week GP will officially be in full blown 4th wave. Lord have Mercy on His people."

Government delays vaccine delivery, low vaccination rate is of great concern

Earlier, Briefly News reported that the South African government has delayed further deliveries of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines because of a stockpile of 16.8 million doses. Teens only receiving a single dose and fewer people choosing to receive the vaccine has caused the stock issue.

South Africa has one of the highest vaccination figures on the continent, at 35%. The reason such a reasonably low figure is one of the highest in Africa is due to the prevalence of vaccine hesitancy.

According to News24, the current stockpile is a complete shift from earlier in the year, when vaccination sites were concerned about low stock levels.

"Fool others, not us": Mzansi still not convinced a Covid19 4th wave is looming

In similar news, the Minister of Health Joe Phaahla and other health experts say there is no need to panic as Covid19 infections continue to rise and the fourth wave of infections looms.

The experts say the fourth wave will affect the provinces at different times and the impact of the rise infections will also be different. They add that this time around, South Africans can determine how severe the fourth wave can actually become.

