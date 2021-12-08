The man who was accused of setting a woman's car alight outside a creche in Benoni has passed away after two months in hospital

He allegedly smashed the woman's car window before setting the vehicle on fire and trying to flee the scene

The woman also passed away in hospital due to the injuries she sustained from standing near the car when it burst into flames

BENONI - In September, a man set a woman's car alight outside a creche in Benoni. The assailant had been in hospital since the incident and has now passed away.

The man, who was 40 years old, was charged with malicious property damage and murder. He died after two months in hospital. The victim also passed away due to the nature and extent of her injuries. She was a 27-year-old mother of a four-year-old child.

Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, a police spokesperson, confirmed the arsonist's death, which apparently took place at the Tambo Memorial Hospital, News24 reports.

Details of the accident and the accused's role

There is security camera footage of the incident which shows the man arriving outside the creche. He then walks towards the woman's car and breaks the driver's window. He then goes back to his car and returns holding an item he retrieved.

The woman is seen walking back to her vehicle to try to stop him from causing further damage. Shortly afterwards, the car was on fire and the woman was injured due to her proximity to the burning vehicle.

According to TimesLIVE, the reason why the man, whose identity has been withheld, did this is not known. The creche owner said that the police arrived while the suspect was still at the scene of the crime. They intercepted him before he could get away.

Reactions to the creche fire incident

@flexhlabirwa asked:

"Doesn't the man have a name? He even dies without us knowing his name."

@docter27 said:

"At least he was accused."

@dhb1989 shared:

"Haven't felt someone is so deserving of death in a while."

@Shadow_Djinn said:

"A four year old lost her mother and the accused escaped justice."

