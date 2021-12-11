“I’ll Be Vegetarian”: Tito Mboweni’s Suspect Looking Chicken Has SA in Stitches

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has Mzansi laughing after sharing snaps of his latest culinary creation online

Mboweni took to boiling a whole chicken on a stovetop which quickly raised many eyebrows

While most peeps were shady, others commended the politician for cooking for himself- You Go Minister!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Tito Mboweni has peeps laughing after sharing snaps of his latest cooking adventure. Even though he's not the best cook, the Former Minister never shy's away from stirring up his interesting creations and South Africans are here for it!

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has Mzansi laughing after sharing snaps of his latest culinary creation online. Images: Getty, @TitoMboweni/Twitter

Source: Getty Images

This time, Mboweni's suspicious-looking chicken had Mzansi talking. It seems the home-cook took to boiling an entire rooster over the stove.

Social media users weren't so sure about the cooking method but took to embracing the politician's silly ways anyhow. Check out some of the hilarious reactions below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@karynmaughan said:

"Thank you for your excellent work in affirming my decision to be a vegetarian."

@princewill_joe said:

"Hahahahaha take it easy."

@KkKakaza said:

"It started as a whole chicken but ended as a chicken stew. How do you do that magic?"

@brokgotli said:

"Yah neh bro Tito. You cook shmmm!"

@KgaogeloTsoka said:

"There's one thing that i love about you minister, even though you don't have wife but still you don't eat take away."

Tito Mboweni looks for Skhumba's details: "I want to deal with him strongo"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has called out South African personality Skhumba Hlophe. Skhumba made fun of Mboweni's style and cooking on the radio recently and Mboweni was not standing for it. Mboweni tweeted:

"I need the contact details of that jester: Skhumba... Wa delela swinene!! I want to deal with him strongo!"

The frustrated Mboweni's tweet asking for Skhumba's details gained a massive 4 400 likes on Twitter. Some peeps - like Mr Smeg - tried sympathising with the minister while others made him the butt of the joke.

Read some of the rather funny responses to the tweet below:

@Billy_G_king said:

"If you had the same energy to deal with the country's issues - the petrol would have not been R20/litre."

@MlekzM shared:

"Mr T, the guy mentioned your 'boots'... Then went on and spoke about your famous chicken recipe... When I thought he was done, he mentioned the relationship between you and the shower... Had to switch off cos I was angry."

@amaveziz suggested:

"Please ask MacG to invite you to Podcast n Chill, deal with Skhumba nicely on the podcast. Please go Tata."

@323i responded with:

"Forgive him, he is just frustrated with the current petrol price and the high cost of living as a whole whilst some leaders are always cooking fool chickens every day."

@singwanatheo tweeted:

"Do to him what you did to the chicken, sir."

@OngamaDlabantu added:

"Why not just issue requests for proposals for a stylist and a chef sir? You can call it job creation and kill two birds with one stone…"

Source: Briefly.co.za