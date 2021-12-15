Amathole District in the Eastern Cape was hit by a huge storm which claimed six lives, caused 19 people to be injured and left 142 people without homes

Residents of the district are not convinced that authorities will assist and support them, as that is the precedent set after previous storm incidents

These residents hope that the public will assist them and fill in the gaps left by the relevant authorities

EAST LONDON - Residents of the Amathole District in the Eastern Cape have been devastated by a huge storm that destroyed many properties and killed six people on Monday, 13 December.

The district is mainly rural, which isolated many residents from emergency services. Authorities have begun to assess the damage caused by the storm and are starting the process of cleaning up the debris.

Amathole residents have experienced severe storms before and have not received adequate support from authorities in those cases. According to SABC News, this makes them wonder if they will be supported after Monday's storm.

The Amathole District was hit by a massive storm which caused severe destruction.

Source: Twitter

The extent of the damage caused by the storm

The storm claimed six lives and 19 people sustained injuries, News24 reports. The stormed also caused severe property destruction, which has resulted in 142 people losing their homes.

Oscar Mabuyane, the Premier of the Eastern Cape, visited the affected families to express his condolences over the loss of their family members who passed away. Residents have also urged the public to assist them where possible.

“As for now l don’t know what will happen because l lost everything. But here and there, l wish there will be someone who may assist me,” one resident said.

South Africa reacts to devastating storm in the Eastern Cape

@dimbaes believes:

"If we were united by Ubuntu, crowdfunding to assist the victims would be in full swing by now."

@Chelsea20185 said:

"@CyrilRamaphosa @GovernmentZA please assist them, they are the ones who voted for yous since 1994."

@SBU_C_SO_ shared:

"This is so sad, losing your home."

@nkosiland said:

"I know this. I grew up in Newcastle rural areas. These heavy rains driven by this snake called 'inkan yamba' are problematic. They cause huge disasters and destroy homes, schools and everything. It's just terrible."

Limpopo floods cause 2 vehicles to be swept away

Previously, Briefly News reported that on 9 December, the Limpopo transport and community safety department began its search for the people who were in two vehicles that were swept off a bridge in the Steelpoort area due to flooding.

The vehicles that were involved in the incident are a sedan and a minibus respectively. Both vehicles have been recovered, but the occupants have not been found.

One woman, believed to be an occupant of one of the two vehicles, was found dead by search-and-rescue personnel in the river. Officials are still searching for four people involved in the incident.

Source: Briefly.co.za