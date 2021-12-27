One of Gauteng’s Most Wanted Arrested by SAPS, Alleged Boko Haram Member

The South African Police Service has arrested a 31-year-old man who is allegedly involved in Boko Haram

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has arrested a 31-year-old man who is allegedly involved in Boko Haram. He has been accused of being a member of an extortion syndicate in Mamelodi, where he was arrested on 26 December.

Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo, a spokesperson for Gauteng SAPS, said that the man is suspected of being involved in intimidation, business robbery and extortion. He is also accused of violent crimes.

According to EWN, Masondo said that the man is scheduled to appear tomorrow (28 December) in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Gauteng SAPS have arrested a man who allegedly is part of Boko Haram. Image: RODGER BOSCH/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How SAPS caught the alleged Boko Haram member

Nine people have died recently due to a series of murders in Mamelodi. It is suspected that Boko Haram and a faction who broke away from the group have been engaged in conflict, which caused the deaths. News24 reports that the man has not been charged for the murders at this time.

"He is also reported to be involved in a chain store robbery in Mamelodi where an undisclosed amount of cash and groceries were taken," Masondo said.

Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, the police commissioner for Gauteng, has applauded SAPS for making the arrest and said that he wants to see gangsterism eradicated.

South Africa reacts to SAPS arrest

@Waddedonner believes:

"He was most probably handed over to police by a security company doing their job."

@Khumbu_M remarked:

"Arrests with no prosecutions is the order of the day."

@maggsnaidu shared:

"It's good that @SAPoliceService nabbed the criminal. Chances are he'll get away because well...@NPA_Prosecutes are on sabbatical."

@kingmanelisi said:

"He will get a lawyer with the proceeds of crime and he will get bail."

@Kwena10467535 shared:

"Job well done guys."

Source: Briefly News