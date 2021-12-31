South Africans are now allowed to party through the night because curfew restrictions have been officially lifted

South African is still under adjusted Alert Level 1 restrictions but a few changes have been made by the government

Social media users shared funny memes depicting how they think Police Minister Bheki Cele reacted to curfew being lifted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are now in a jovial mood following the announcement that the South African government has taken heed of the calls to end curfew restrictions ahead of New Year's Eve.

While many headed to social media to celebrate the amazing news and the return of some sense of normalcy, others wonder how Police Minister Bheki Cele is doing because he cannot enforce strict curfew rules as he promised.

Social media users haveing been poking fun at Police Minister Bheki Cele because of the change in curfew rules. Image: Foto24/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Earlier in the week, Cele stated that South Africans needed to abide by the curfew rules and that the South African Police Service would be on high alert on New Year's Eve, reports SowetanLIVE.

Cele promised that the police would even head down to beaches to check if people were loitering and if found on beaches after midnight, the police would make arrests.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

That won't be the case because the government is no longer restricting the movement of people, however, South Africa is still in Alert Level 1 with a few adjustments, according to TimesLIVE.

The adjustments include the sale of alcohol returning to normal and restaurants being allowed to operate as normal. Indoor gatherings are restricted to 1 000 people and outdoor to 2 000. If the venue is too small, only 50% capacity is allowed.

South Africans make fun of Bheki Cele

Heading online, social media users made a few jokes about the Minister of Police and shared funny memes about how he was handling the news about curfew being lifted. Here are some comments:

@JohnBen35701096 said:

"Sorry, Minister of Alcohol and early evenings. Enjoy responsibly, fellow citizens."

@SelbyNhleko said:

"Bheki Cele is now confused and has no plan. Alcohol and curfew was only his crime commanding focus. #Curfew"

@Bokenza1 said:

"Yesterday morning, Bheki Cele's threats were headlines in various media outlets but at 8pm things went back to normal. Police minister won't get a chance to terrorise the public for breaking #Curfew laws, they did him dirty."

@lee_Jikijela said:

"Not Bheki Cele being out of a job now that curfew is lifted. #Curfew"

New Year celebrations get the green light

Briefly News previously reported that in a stunning development for South Africans, the government has reviewed its stance on the New Year's Eve curfew, announcing that the current adjusted alert Level 1 Covid-19 restrictions will be put on hold as of Thursday night.

However, in a special Cabinet meeting, Cabinet warned that the risk of Covid-19 infections remains high in the wake of the Omicron variant.

The public is urged to continue observing basic health protocols, including wearing face masks in public, with the failure to do so a criminal offence.

Source: Briefly News