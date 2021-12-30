The current curfew from midnight to 4am will be enforced on New Year's Eve, says Minister of Police Bheki Cele

Many different organisations, particularly in the hospitality sector, have petitioned President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the curfew before the end of the year

The organisations that are participating in the petition think that the curfew is unconstitutional

Cele warned the public that anyone who disobeys the curfew will face legal action. This follows many different organisations that have urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to lift the curfew before New Year's Eve.

According to TimesLIVE, there has been a dramatic increase in the number of Covid-19 infections due to Omicron being a fast-spreading variant. Cele feels that this, paired with South Africa's low vaccination figure, is why the curfew should remain in place.

South Africans want the curfew to end, but Cele says no

Different organisations and groups, particularly in the hospitality sector, have petitioned Ramaphosa to end the curfew before the end of the year so that businesses can recoup financial losses incurred during the pandemic, EWN reports.

The people who are participating in the petition have expressed that they do not believe that a curfew curbs the spread of Covid-19 and that the restriction goes against the constitutional rights of South Africans.

However, Cele has warned the public that the police will be out in full force in public places to ensure that the curfew is adhered to and that Covid-19 protocols, such as social distancing and the wearing of face masks, are obeyed.

South Africans react to Cele's statement on curfew

@RMorakane said:

"Mzanzi let’s go out there and celebrate making it thus far in these confusing times -not many lived to see the day. Be thankful and celebrate responsibly."

@LetDBTellYou believes:

"This is silly. Could make an exception for 1 day at least."

@just1nkettle shared:

"Curfews don’t make any sense medically or economically."

@JeanetteBotha4 remarked:

"This is just not feasible. Rather focus on drunk driving. it might save a few lives."

@TeboPlus asked:

"Why and how is Bheki still police minister?"

