The seismic vessel owned by Shell meant to explore the Eastern Cape coastline has been sent packing

An urgent high court bid actioned by local communities halted exploration activity of potential oil and gas fields

South Africans have praised the court for its decision and berated corrupt organisations bent on increasing their profits

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - Protests and a subsequent court bid against the exploration activity by a vessel hired by Royal Dutch Shell Plc to look for fossil fuels along the Wild Coast have ensured a welcomed victory for local communities.

The seismic ship is set to depart from South African waters due to a temporary halt to the activity. News24 reported that Grahamstown High Court presiding officer Judge Gerald Bloem granted local activists a provisional interdict on 28 December.

Local community protests have ensured victory for South Africa's coastline. Image: Brenton Geach/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The interdict stopped any seismic surveys until a verdict can be made on whether further permission is needed before activity can be undertaken.

However, as Briefly News understands it, a date was not set for the judgment, with the Amazon Warrior vessel heading back around the Cape of Good Hope several days later, according to data compiled from the ship's tracking system.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Legal intervention the saviour

"Shell determined to end the current contract for the survey ship early," said a spokesperson for the British-multinational oil and gas company, noting continuing legal hearings and a narrow window to complete the work due to the weather.

The company said it is assessing how it will move forward in the longer term. According to the data, the vessel is set to reach a destination indicated as Las Palmas, situated on Spain's Canary Islands off northwestern Africa, on 18 January.

IOL reported that several protests have been documented from the start of December after news broke of Shell's intention to navigate the coastline and the possible repercussions on the natural environment.

South Africans have had a resounding response to the development as a collective triumphant cheer rang out across social media.

South Africans welcome court bid

Some locals used the opportunity to level shots at the ruling African National Congress (ANC), with one person sarcastically venturing the ship should up and leave with the political party.

@Elias Mphahlele wrote:

"The potential beneficiaries are bleeding. They must take back the kickbacks."

@Riaan Matthee said:

"It so funny that when old Jan landed here in 1652 people are still upset about it to this day but now want another Dutch ship to come to mess up the coast...... make up your mind, would you."

@Kay Gee Mengo added:

"The natural resources of this country should benefit South Africans, not Europeans."

@Brian Ferreira offered:

"Is there space on the ship for the ANC?"

@Ree Ernest Makhakhe mentioned:

"Together we can do more, but not together with ANC."

Floyd Shivambu wants Ramaphosa to reject green deal

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa attended the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), where he entered into a deal with other heads of state to secure funding for greener energy sources.

The countries that have made a deal with South Africa are France, the UK, the US and Germany. Together they have secured R131 billion towards clean energy generation in South Africa.

However, according to TimesLIVE, Floyd Shivambu, the deputy president of the EFF, wants the funds to be opposed, as he believes it is a form of colonisation.

"Immediately after the elections, we are going to oppose that deal. There won't be any American who is going to build energy security here in SA. We have our own capacity, there are also a lot of options that we can explore with relation to coal," Shivambu said.

Source: Briefly News