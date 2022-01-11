Bheki Cele said that in recent kidnapping cases, the families of the victims preferred to hire private investigators to find the guilty parties

Cele added that in Gauteng, kidnapping cases have increased and the province arrested six police officers in connection with kidnappings

David Makhura expressed his concern about the rise in cases in the province and vowed to ensure that all guilty parties are brought to justice

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, said that in recent kidnapping cases, the families of the victims decided to hire private investigators to find the guilty parties rather than rely on the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Cele added that in Gauteng, kidnapping cases have increased and the province arrested six police officers in connection with a number of these cases. Four of those arrested were SAPS members and two were officers from the Metro Police.

According to TimesLIVE, on 14 January, two suspects from the SAPS will appear in court along with seven other accused on charges of kidnapping in Johannesburg.

Bheki Cele said that due to police officers being charged with kidnapping, victims' families do not trust the police. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Gauteng Premier speaks out about the increase in kidnapping cases in the province

David Makhura, the Premier of Gauteng, expressed his concern about the rise in kidnapping cases in the province. He vowed that all who are guilty of kidnapping will be brought to justice and told perpetrators to be aware of this, EWN reports.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Makhura said that a task team has been assembled to investigate the province's kidnapping cases and that they "will not rest until Gauteng is a crime-free province; criminals have no place to hide."

In Attridgeville, west of Pretoria, three men kidnapped a woman outside her house. She was not injured in any way, but she was commanded to call her brother to ask him for a ransom. The next day, police found her in a shack in Klipgat where one of the suspects was arrested.

Reactions to the increase in kidnapping cases in Gauteng

@ALETTAHA asked:

"Can you blame families? Nobody trusts the cops any more."

@Malesela_Seshib believes:

"Police officers are involved in the kidnappings."

@Transvaal_boere said:

"Yes because people don't trust @SAPoliceService. Cele should ask why? Cele must also explain why he wants to take our self-defence firearms when Police can't prevent crime. We saw the July looting and how police failed."

@Tovarishvlad_mi shared:

"Because they are involved and very corrupt."

@poinster1 remarked:

"They don't trust your cops."

Moti brothers: Father won't let police speak with kids, family moves to Dubai

In other news about kidnapping, Briefly News recently reported that the father of the four Moti Brothers kidnapped last year has reportedly interdicted law officers from speaking with the boys, putting an indefinite halt on police investigations.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda shared that following the traumatic incident, the boys were expected to receive mental and physical evaluations.

However, their father quickly filed the interdict preventing police from speaking to any family member. The family has also since moved to Dubai.

Source: Briefly News