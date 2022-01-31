An elderly woman and her young granddaughter were found brutally murdered in the North West over the weekend

They were discovered by the woman's 21-year-old son, who had been at the house on Saturday morning to fetch money

South Africans are horrified by the murders and some even believe that they were killed by someone they knew

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DELAREYVILLE - The South African Police Service in the North West were called to investigate the gruesome killing f a grandmother and her grandchild in a township near Delareyville.

The woman was is said to have been found with multiple stab wounds while the little girl, aged 5, was drowned in a bucket.

According to News24, the grandmother was 61-year-old Mmatiro Clementine Dithato and the incident took place on Saturday, 29 January, 2021.

A North West grandmother was stabbed to death while her five-year-old granddaughter was drowned in a bucket over the weekend. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

SAPS spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane says Dithato sent a text message to her son, aged 21, to come to her house to collect money. At approximately 9:22am, Dithato's son arrived at the house and saw that the window in the sitting room was broken.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The 21-year-old man then entered the house and found his mother's body on the floor in the sitting room. She had a rope tied around her neck in addition to the stab wound. Dithato was said to have also been lying in a pool of blood.

In the kitchen, the man found the little girl's body drowned in a bucket. The man proceeded to call for help and the two victims were taken to a local clinic, however, they were declared dead on arrival.

According to The South African, the police are yet to make an arrest in connection to the murder and they do not know why anyone would want to murder the child and her grandmother.

South Africans share their thoughts on the gruesome murders

@Maritabotha said:

"That poor poor little child. Imagine the fear and agony she had to go through. How can we do this to any living being?"

@teabag_bag said:

"What kind of world is this mara"

@breezymak said:

"This smells of a disgruntled father or husband. The woman's daughter (kids mother) must go into protective custody."

@OliverW10 said:

"This sounds like someone they know... probably family or family friend."

@twenty7d said:

"What a horror, yho."

@Riller1231 said:

"What kind of society tolerates these barbarous savage ghouls. Where to go from here with our law enforcement and prosecution failing us on a daily basis. Enforcing daily mask mandates seems to be the limit of their capabilities. Sies."

“So inhumane”: Elderly man murdered outside JHB retirement village, SA distraught

Briefly News previously reported that an elderly man has been shot and killed in a Johannesburg hijacking. Details around the incident are still not clear but CCTV footage of the incident shows the elderly driver approaching his complex gate before an armed man approaches and attempts to gain access to the vehicle.

A security guard comes towards the gate before noticing the armed suspect and fleeing. The elderly victim is shot 3 times before his Ford Fiesta crashes into a pot plant nearby.

The suspects then drag the victim's lifeless body from the vehicle before making off with the car. The South African reports that investigations are still underway to determine the exact motive for the brutal killing.

Source: Briefly News