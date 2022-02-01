





The South African Reserve Bank's primary function is to protect the value of the currency, which it does by ensuring that inflation remains within a certain band, and that band is three to six per cent.

Currently, inflation is on the high side, which means the Reserve Bank needs to do something to make sure that inflation does not exceed 6 per cent, or at least not by much, and that inflation expectation goes down to the above range.

Chief Economist Nervous Over Reserve Bank Repo Rate Hike: 'It's Going to Be Bad'

Additionally, the Reserve Bank governor recently indicated he'd like to see the range lowered, but not only that, he would like to see a point target. So, instead of 3 to 6 per cent, 4 per cent, for instance.

I agree with him because if you have a range target, then the top part becomes the target, basically. But the point target is probably going to be lower than the middle of the range which is currently 4.5. So, he's probably going to go for a 3 per cent.

As a hawkish central banker, he wants inflation within the range but probably even lower than it is at the moment. Looking at the Reserve Bank's monetary policy stance, chances are they will keep increasing interest rates four more times in a row, accumulating to another 100 basis points or so.

It's even possible that instead of going for 25 basis points or a quarter per cent, go for 50 basis points. I don't think they will do that straight away but will prepare the market first before doing so. Of course, this is is going to be bad for the economy.

If you increase interest rates, people stop borrowing, and if people stop borrowing they stop spending, and if they stop spending the economy stops growing. Increasing interest rates is bad for economic growth.

So, why would the central bank, knowing that hiking the interest rate is bad for economic growth, increase it anyway? It's because it's much better to have lowish economic growth in the short term and low inflation in the medium to long term as that will eventually lead to stronger economic growth.

