Four suspects appeared in the George Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of drug dealing and smuggling

They allegedly sourced and sold drugs between the Eastern Cape and Garden Route, where they were intercepted and arrested by the Hawks

Since their court appearance, the Hawks have arrested a fifth suspect in connection with this case, who will appear in court with the other four on Friday

GEORGE - Yesterday (1 February), four suspects appeared in the George Magistrate's Court on charges of drug smuggling and dealing. Later a fifth suspect was caught and arrested by the Hawks.

The suspects are Lindela Lofani, Bongani Kenny Mgqatse, Mzimasi Lofani, and Hlalanathi Lofani. They are aged between 41 and 51 and are being tried under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act of 1998, which they allegedly contravened.

In a press release sent to Briefly News by the Western Cape Hawks, the George-based Serious Organised Crime team from the Hawks conducted a multidisciplinary operation with assistance from Oudshoorn Crime Intelligence, Public Order Policing (POP) Southern Cape and the George K9 unit.

How the Hawks caught and arrested the suspects

The Hawks' operation required them to search multiple properties, following an investigation into a group suspected of working in organised crime. They allegedly sourced cannabis from suppliers in rural Eastern Cape villages and moved it to the Southern Cape to be sold.

The multidisciplinary team intercepted the suspects and arrested four of them on 31 January after securing a warrant. A fifth suspect, 32-year-old Someleze Nkwakule, was arrested after the other four appeared in court.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani told Briefly News that Nkwakule was initially set to appear in court today (2 February). Still, his case has been remanded until 4 February 2022, which is the same day that the other four suspects will next appear in court. This will allow them to be tried together.

