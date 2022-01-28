South Africans have called on the ruling party to address drug usage in school after Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko highlighted a new drug trend in schools

During a school safety visit to Kitso Primary School, MEC Mazibuko was alerted to the usage of Allergex elixir to get among the school population.

A very upset MEC Mazibuko took to Twitter to inform citizens of the new trend and called for them to be aware and to educate their children are the possible dangers

Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko went online to highlight a new over-the-counter drug trend in schools. Image: @FaithMazibukoSA/ Twitter and Instagram

Source: Twitter

Gauteng MEC Faith Mazibuko discovered something very sinister when she paid a visit to Kitso Primary school in Evaton this week. Mazibuko was visiting the school to take about safety issues and concerns, but an educator alerted her to a new substance issue among pupils.

A teacher showed her a bottle filled with Allergex syrup used by the learners to get high while at school. Mazibuko was shocked to learn of this new drug phenomenon doing the rounds and took to her Twitter profile to highlight the issue.

She shared a snap of the bottle and captioned the Twitter post:

“When we arrived at Kitso Primary School in Evaton this morning, to address school safety issues, teachers showed us a mixture of Allergex they found on a Grade 7 learner. Our kids drink this mixture to get high. It is very dangerous, please guard against kids using it.”

Twitter users were disgusted that this over-the-counter drug could be used in such nefarious ways.

@KwantumSash reacted:

“They using Allergex now.”

@_hliso said:

“No man! No!”

@MoscowPatroon added:

“Now Allergex is gonna require a prescription no ways please guys talk to your kids haibo.”

@Givencape said:

“You need to discipline your kids.”

@dijomojo said:

“Take note...

These are drugs available at home.”

@eskay_6 said:

“American TV is messing up the world, all this nonsense is made cool by American culture.”

@Kgosetsile took a dig at a politician:

“@MmusiMaimaneFC gave us a 10-point lecture to fix SA schools, maar he failed to mention these problems ...”

@MosenekeTsiane said:

“Skrrrrt skrrrrrt culture Leaning one way.”

@Mlu_taj said: “

Way too much f#$king tv Man I’d slap the face of my son if he pants these games wtf is this? 12/13 years old and you think you a druggie?”

@DonaldQuadratic said:

“Dear MEC, U are asking for help from wrong people...Elixir is an active ingredient in Jeigermeister... M just saying.”

@LeboLebo___ said:

“This is actually a plug to other children.”

@Bhele001 said:

“These kids are taking science too far manje... eh.”

High achieving eastern cape school wants to see pregnancy and drug tests before learners return to school

In more news about drug at school, Briefly News wrote about a high school in Nqadu that took to social media to remind pupils of the required tests needed before they would be allowed back at school.

In a Facebook post published on Monday, 3 January, Xolilizwe Senior Secondary School stated that pupils will need to submit drug and pregnancy test results as soon as school reopens.

TimesLIVE reports that the Eastern Cape high school is well known for producing top-achieving pupils and uses Facebook to effectively communicate with parents and learners.

