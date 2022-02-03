Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi is back at his waKwaPhindangene home in eMahlabathini, KwaZulu-Natal

Buthelezi, who recently experienced hypertension, spent a short time in hospital undergoing tests and observations

Family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi thanked South Africans from all walks of life for their overwhelming messages of goodwill

ULUNDI - South Africans en masse breathed a sigh of relief after it emerged on Wednesday that the founder of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, has been released from hospital following a short stay.

Buthelezi was admitted to an undisclosed healthcare facility last week. He'd reportedly been feeling unwell, and after consultation with a team of his doctors, it was decided he should be admitted for further checks.

uMntwana waKwaPhindangene is back home after a short hospital stay. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

At the time, family spokesperson Bhekuyise Buthelezi said the 93-year-old had been experiencing hypertension, having recently overcome Covid-19.

"We'd like to thank everyone who expressed good wishes for the speedy recovery of uMntwana waKwaPhindangene Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. After a short time spent in the hospital and undergoing tests, he was cleared of any health concerns and discharged [on Tuesday]," said Bhekuyise.

"It's good to have him back in KwaPhindangene. At this time, he is getting ready for the opening of Parliament and the State of the Nation Debate in due course. Again, the care expressed for his good health is highly appreciated," he added.

Locals welcome health update

Locals, once again, banded on social media to breathe a collective sigh of relief following the latest update on Buthelezi's health. Many wished him well going forward, free of any other health concerns. Briefly News takes a look at some of the remarks below.

@Mpho Maphokoane wrote:

"My heart was beating differently until I read the whole story, admin must just cut long story short, stop all this titles."

@Mondli Mkhize said:

"Lulama ngokushesha Mtwana."

@King Adonis added:

"He should retire and enjoy the rest of his life, politics is only stressing him."

Source: Briefly News