Another popular Mzansian on social media has taken to the timeline with gusto to celebrate buying a new house with her followers

@AmanziAbanzi posted an image of herself looking cool in the summer weather and holding up the keys in her outstretched hand

Fellow tweeps wasted little time to applaud the focused lass who'd been working to achieve her dream of buying a home for some time

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A focused woman about her business is the toast of her followers on social media after she headed online recently to make a blistering announcement.

The tweep, @AmanziAbanzi, gushed with excitement when she revealed she was celebrating her birthday 10 days before Valentine's Day. But that's not all as, wait for it, she'd also just gotten the keys to the brand new home she bought, giving her two reasons to burst with pride.

A peep is celebrating buying a house. Image: @AmanziAbanzi

Source: Twitter

She dutifully shared an image showing her brandishing the keys to what she described as her dream house.

The caption read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"Gorgeous, gorgeous girls bought themselves their dream house in their dream neighbourhood for their birthday. Hello, 27. I am so happy to see you."

The post, undoubtedly, was her more than 6 400 followers' cup of tea as they beamed ever so enthusiastically at the welcome development, which by all accounts, had been in the offing for some time. The image shows her standing on what appears to be the front porch of the home.

She clutches the keys in her one outstretched hand and puts on the brightest smile. Feeling funky in the warm weather of the suburb she now calls home, the sultry lass sported shorts, a simple t-shirt and flip-flops.

Mzansi piles on the praise

At the time of publication, the tweet had attracted more than 13 000 likes and almost 500 retweets. Briefly News camped inside the comments to bring readers all the notable reactions to the post.

@Powerful_Guy1 wrote:

"Congratulations. Don't you need a garden boy, someone who will clean the yard?"

@Beuls_xo said:

"From one gorgeous gorgeous girl to another. Congratulations, mama."

@Ngasii_ added:

"Happy birthday and congratulations. This is beyond exciting to see as has been the case for every last thing you've done. Wishing you nothing but more blessings and honour."

Lass celebrates 1st apartment at 19

How many people can boast of owning or renting their first apartment at the tender age of 19? While we may not know this, what we do know is what one young lass posted on the timeline.

Briefly News recently reported that heading online using her Twitter handle @its_thandong, the "it girl" seems to have figured out the recipe to success early on and shared a rather convincing claim to prove this.

"First apartment at 19," she simply captioned a pair of pictures.

They show her holding up keys to the abode in one hand. Astonishingly, in the second picture, while holding the key up in much the same way, she appears on camera, sporting a radiant smile that lights up a room.

Source: Briefly News